Softball: Kendall Lowery’s walk-off homer gives Ottawa a 2-0 win over Sycamore

OTTAWA – Ottawa junior Kendall Lowery admitted she was just looking to put the bat on the ball and make something happen.
She did both.
Lowery blasted a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday afternoon at King Field to give the Pirates a thrilling 2-0 victory over Sycamore in both teams’ Interstate 8 Conference opener.
“I really was just looking for a pitch I could put into play and hopefully move the runner up a base or two,” Lowery said of her homer that followed McKenzie Oslanzi’s leadoff walk and scored courtesy runner Mika Moreland. “My mindset wasn’t ‘I’m trying to hit a home run,’ but more like ‘I need to make a good swing on a good pitch.’ That’s the very first home run I’ve hit, and I knew I had hit the ball hard, but to be honest, I really didn’t know right away if it was gone after I hit.
“It was a great feeling.”
“It was great to see Kendall deliver there at the end,” Ottawa coach Adam Lewis said. “She’s a very good hitter and really works at it, so to see some of that hard work pay off in a clutch spot was exciting.”
In the first six innings, Ottawa (5-2, 1-0 I-8) and Sycamore (4-1, 0-1) each had left a pair of runners in scoring position, but the top of the sixth was the game-changer.
The Spartans’ Addie McLaughlin and Tia Durst coaxed consecutive walks from Oslanzi to start the inning. After a strikeout and runners advancing a base on a wild pitch, Brooklyn Snodgrass hit a grounder to third that Maura Condon fielded and threw home to get a sliding McLaughlin at the plate.
“The play at the plate was obliviously big,” Lewis said. “Maura did an excellent job of staying down on the ball – set her feet and threw an absolute seed to the plate. Then you had [catcher] Hailey [Larsen] positioned to take the throw and put a good tag on the runner. It was an excellent play on both ends. But credit McKenzie as well, she made the pitch that we wanted in the spot we wanted. She put together a very nice outing for us and did a great job of making pitches in key situations to work out of trouble.”
After an intentional walk to load the bases, Oslanzi induced a flyout to end the inning. The Pirates’ senior pitcher, who stranded a runner on second with no outs in the seventh, finished the complete-game win allowing three hits and three walks and striking out 10.
Sycamore sophomore Addison Dierschow pitched well in defeat, scattering six hits while walking one and fanning three.
“We talked about while we played a respectable game, gave a great effort and had a ton of positives to build on, not being satisfied with just being close,” Sycamore coach Jill Carpenter said. “We had runners in scoring position with two outs a couple times throughout the game and didn’t mark, but in the sixth when we had that situation with no one out and didn’t score ... that was the turning point. It was deflating for us and confidence building for them.
“Allison really held things together for us, and we played really solid defense, but we just weren’t able to get that key hit a few times.”
Lowery also had a third-inning double for Ottawa, while Sycamore had two-baggers in the contest from McLaughlin in the third and Kairi Lantz in the fourth.
Ottawa is scheduled to play at home Wednesday against I-8 foe Plano, while Sycamore will be on the road against Belvidere North on Thursday, weather permitting.