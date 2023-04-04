Seneca's Paxton Giertz is The Times 2023 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

If you met him on the street for the first time, one wouldn’t know that Paxton Giertz is a basketball star.
At 6-foot-1, he’s not particularly tall, at least not as basketball players go. He doesn’t appear to be bulky strong or overly muscular. In everyday situations around Seneca High School, he doesn’t come across as being overly quick or fast.
Giertz seems to be just what he is: an average high school underclassman with neatly combed hair, wearing an untucked polo, jeans and gym shoes.
But put a ball in his hands — on a court, a diamond or a gridiron — and that’s when the magic happens.
In this instance, Giertz is being cited as The Times 2023 Boys Basketball Player of the Year for being not only the unstoppable scorer and impenetrable defender he’s been the last four months, but for being — yes, as just a sophomore — the unquestioned leader of one of the best teams in the long and storied hoops history at Seneca.
Behind his numbers and leadership, the Irish won their first 15 games on their way to an outstanding 28-5 record, the third-most wins in the program’s storied history, and captured the Seneca Turkey Tourney and Marquette Christmas Tournament championships.
Coming up short in its own 2A regional final against McNamara couldn’t detract from the Irish’s incredible campaign.
“It’s been just crazy this season,” said Giertz, who duplicates The Times honor his sister, Brooklyn, earned in girls basketball in 2020-21. “The success of the team means a lot, obviously. Even though we didn’t get as far as we wanted to, we still won a ton of games and won some tournaments, and that all means so much to me, to all of us. … I thank all of my teammates and all of my coaches for all that they did for us this season. Together, we made it a great experience.
“The jump we took as a team and for myself, we all improved so much, but I feel there’s a lot more improvement to be made for next year too.”
It’ll be tough to improve on the stats.
In the team’s 33 games this season, Giertz was so indispensable he logged a whopping 961 minutes, best on the Irish by more than 80. In those minutes, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists (that’s a total of 192, breaking his own school record of 174) and 2.6 steals per contest.
According to Seneca coach Russ Witte, his improved physical stature was the key to those figures.
“Pax’s biggest area of growth was his growth, his size,” Witte said. “Watching film of him from last year, he truly did look like a freshman out there compared to the other kids. I had to laugh, because I didn’t realize how skinny he was. This year he’s still skinny, but compared to a year ago, he’s much stronger, and through his commitment in the weight room will continue to get bigger and stronger.
“He’s a once-in-a-great-while kind of player. To do the things he’s done is just incredible. Even with all the great players that have played here, he’s on the verge of breaking a lot of records here at Seneca, and he will if he continues at this pace and keeps improving his game.”
One might think his most memorable game came when he hit a pair of 3s in the final minute – the last with just five seconds left – to defeat El Paso-Gridley in the regional semifinal. However, Giertz feels his best all-around game was against Dwight two weeks earlier, when the Irish rallied to defeat the Tri-County rival Trojans.
He feels he owes those successes and his season overall to his teammates and coaches, his family and his work in the weight room.
“Getting stronger, getting a year older and having a year of high school basketball under my belt, knowing what the game is now and increasing my knowledge of the game was my greatest area of improvement,” Giertz said. “I know I still need to get stronger and also need to be more consistent shooting the 3.
“Strength is really the key to any sport, but especially basketball, because there are so many strengths you need: being strong with the ball, being strong on defense, being strong with a rebound, being strong when you don’t have the ball. It’s all about being strong. I feel I’m doing OK in that area, but I really need to keep improving in that area, more time in the weight room.”
Giertz also knows he’s got this spring’s baseball season and two more years of his three sports ahead of him. Because he feels each of them makes him a more complete physical specimen, he has no plans to specialize in any of them, at least not now.
“I would like basketball to be my thing, but I’m leaving everything on the table for college,” Giertz said. “I would like to play a sport in college, and it doesn’t matter to me which one. I’ve got time to figure that out.”
After all, he’s just a sophomore.