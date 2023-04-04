Presenting The Times 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Selected by vote of The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present The Times 2023 Boys Basketball All-Area Team.
First Team
Paxton Giertz, Seneca, so.
A unanimous selection and The Times 2023 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Giertz continued to demonstrate how special an underclassman he is, garnering Tri-County Conference first-team and Associated Press Class 2A All-State honorable-mention honors by posting 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.6 steals per outing as a sophomore for the Fighting Irish.
Giertz previously earned honorable mention to The Times All-Area Team in 2022.
Christian Benning, Streator, jr.
A unanimous selection, the conference co-champion Bulldogs’ walking matchup problem averaged 23.1 points per game to go with 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in earning Illinois Central Eight All-Conference first-team and Class 3A Associated Press All-State honorable-mention accolades.
Benning was previously a member of The Times All-Area second team in 2022.
Tommy Durdan, Marquette, sr.
A unanimous selection, the Crusaders’ sparkplug earned Tri-County first team all-conference accolades for the conference champs after posting averages of 15.4 points and 3.2 assists in addition to being one of the area’s leaders in steals.
Durdan was previously given honorable mention to The Times All-Area Team in 2022.
Camden Figgins, Serena, sr.
The fourth of our four unanimous selections, Figgins was the leader of the Little Ten Conference and Class 1A regional champion Huskers with 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the 27-9 team. He was selected Class 1A Associated Press All-State honorable mention and LTC all-conference.
Figgins previously was on our second team in 2022 and honorable mention in 2021.
Payton Knoll, Ottawa, sr.
A first-team selection of the Interstate 8 Conference and player capable of doing a bit of everything, Knoll put up 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and just under a blocked shot per game for the 14-14 Pirates.
This is Knoll’s lone appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Second Team
Kesler Collins, Flanagan-Cornell, jr.
Averaged 20.7 points, 15.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.8 assists.
Lane Provance, Seneca, jr.
Averaged 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.2 blocks.
Landon Modro, Fieldcrest, sr.
Averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds.
Zach Carlson, Newark, sr.
Averaged 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.0 blocks.
Ryan Browder, Earlville, jr.
Averaged 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals.
Third Team
Levi Sheehan, Ottawa, sr.
Averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals.
Richie Armour, Serena, jr.
Averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists.
Austin Marks, Sandwich, sr.
Averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals.
Carson Bahrey, Somonauk, jr.
Averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 steals.
Krew Bond, Marquette, sr.
Averaged 11.3 points, 3.9 assists.
Honorable Mention
Braden Ellis, Seneca, sr.
Chance Lange, Sandwich, jr.
Griffin Walker, Marquette, sr.
Logan Aukland, Streator, jr.
Braxton Hart, Serena, sr.
Cooper Knoll, Ottawa, jr.
Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest, jr.
Jonathan Moore, Woodland, jr.
Matt Williamson, Streator, so.
Garrett Cook, Earlville, sr.