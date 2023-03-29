Softball: Freshmen impressive as Seneca overwhelms WFC in TCC opener

RURAL STREATOR – If Tuesday’s Tri-County Conference opener against fellow league contender Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell is any indication, the trio of freshman starters on this year’s Seneca softball team is going to give the rest of the TCC four years of headaches.
First baseman Camryn Stecken provided two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs; catcher Lexie Buis enjoyed a two-hit, three-RBI performance; and fellow freshman Tessa Krull was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two RBIs while allowing one earned run over five innings in the Fighting Irish’s 12-2, five-inning victory at the windy confines of Woodland.
“We just knew we had to play well, because we knew [WFC has] a good pitcher,” Krull said. “We knew we had to take every chance we could to hit the ball hard, and we had to have good defense behind me when they hit the ball.
“I felt confident, because I knew I had my team behind me.”
Seneca (2-1, 1-0 TCC) and the Warriors (2-3, 0-1), who finished first and third, respectively, in the Tri-County standings last season, will conclude their two-game series Thursday in Seneca.
Tuesday’s game started off looking much like most of the rivals’ recent meetings. The Irish pushed across one run against WFC ace Shae Simons (5 IP, 9 ER, 4 K) in the top of the first when Audry McNabb’s two-out triple was followed by a Stecken RBI double to left-center. The Warriors answered in the bottom half thanks to Olivia Chismarick’s leadoff double, her moving to third on an Ella Derossett bloop single and then scoring on a Simons squeeze bunt to tie things 1-1.
Taking advantage of a patient approach, some uncharacteristic Simons wildness that led to eight walks, four WFC errors and just plain hard Fighting Irish hitting, Seneca retook the lead immediately. A six-run top of the second (McNabb, Stecken and Buis with consecutive run-scoring hits), two-run fourth (Buis and Krull with RBI hits) and three-run fifth (Buis’ sacrifice fly scoring McNabb after the latter’s triple and Krull following with an RBI double) set up the 10-run mercy rule.
“We took advantage of a few walks, an error here and there,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said, “but ultimately we hit the ball pretty hard. We put a couple in the gaps and hit a couple more hard that were outs. It’s what we’ve been focused on, knowing that the pitching and defense will get there when it gets warm.
“Tessa, I went out [to the pitching circle] in the third inning and told her, ‘You just have to pitch strikes, put it on the white, and our defense has to work,’ and for the most part, that’s what they did. Early you never know what you’re going to get offensively, but it was good to see our bats going right away.”
Those dozen runs were much, much more than Krull (5 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) would need on a day the freshman walked no one and allowed only the first-inning run and an unearned run in the fifth WFC put together thanks to a Kaiden Connor single, a passed ball and a Chismarick RBI single to right field.
In addition to the freshmen, Callee Bauer added an RBI, and McNabb had a single, two triples, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs.
“[Seneca] had hits to the gaps, they had hits to our players, they had hits,” WFC coach Mike Hoekstra said. “They had hits, and we didn’t. No better way to sum it up than that.
“When you play a team like this, there’s no doubt your defense has to be clean. We can’t give them four, five outs in an inning, drop pop flies, fair or foul. We know that we can do it. We just have to perform and do it.”