Softball: Positive ‘buzz’ and returning standouts promising for Streator

While the majority of the roster remains the same, there will be a few things that look and feel a bit different with this season’s Streator softball team.
Chief among them, per third-year coach Louis Ondrey, has been the vibe in and around the team this preseason. It’s a factor he’s quietly optimistic will make a big difference in turning things around after a rare sub-.500, 13-15 season for the Bulldogs.
“I don’t want to get my hopes too up, but we look tough,” Ondrey said. “We’ve got a lot of positive attitudes on the team, everybody’s working hard, just really happy to get things started.
“It seems different. There feels like there’s a little buzz around the team this year, and everyone is really jelling. ... I’m hoping for really good things this year. I don’t want to get my hopes too high, but this year feels different. That’s all I’m going to say.”
Amongst the differences easily decipherable is the total lack of what has been a regularity in the program in recent years — freshmen pressed into the varsity lineup — and a corresponding and rare large number of experienced upperclassmen. Three seniors, six juniors and four sophomores make up the roster, the vast majority of them with varsity experience.
“It is nice,” Ondrey said. “We have four sophomores, and I think all of them played at least a little bit of varsity last year. We’ve got five juniors, and two of them have played varsity for the last three years. And then we’ve got three seniors who, if it wasn’t for COVID, would have been fourth-year veterans on the varsity team. ...
“All three seniors have really stepped up and started to be vocal, encouraging and cheering for everybody. Our practices are louder than I’ve ever seen them. There’s constant talking, constant moving. There’s never any standing around.”
Those emerging senior leaders and all-but-certain everyday starters are 1B/P Leilani Zavada, C/3B Kadence Ondrey and 2B/3B Emma Augustine, a Times All-Area first-team selection last season after hitting .342 with four home runs and serving as the team’s No. 2 pitcher. She is not expected to pitch this season, though, a factor that with the graduation of last season’s primary battery (P Jaelyn Blakemore and C Maci Byers, both Times All-Area performers) creates an opportunity for the aforementioned Zavada and hard-throwing sophomore P/CF Makenna Ondrey, herself a Times All-Area honorable mentionee last spring.
“Without Emma [pitching], we’ve got a sophomore who’s going to have to step it up, which is Makenna, and then we have Leilani, who’s going to see a lot of time [in the circle] this year. We’ll see how it plays out. I’m hoping to split [the innings] up, but if one of them gets in a little trouble, we’re going to have to bring the other one in a little early.”
Kadence Ondrey projects to be the primary catcher, with Zavada either in the circle or manning first base. Augustine figures to be in the middle infield or possibly third base.
After those three have their spots, the non-seniors begin to fill in — sure-handed SS/3B Rilee Talty (.308 batting average in 2022) on the left side of the infield; Analysia Villalobos seeing time at first when Leilani Zavada pitches; Alexcia Middleton and Jade Williams in the mix at second with Augustine; three-year starter Lily Kupec, two-year starter Mya Zavada (.293) and Makenna Ondrey (.301) all likely outfield starters with Kylie Simpson, Alexcia Middleton, Shantell Morton, Angelina Dellinger, Williams and Villalobos also seeing playing time in the grass.
The Bulldogs’ season is scheduled to get underway Thursday with a visit from Marquette.
“There feels like there’s a little buzz around the team this year, and everyone is really jelling.”— Streator softball coach Louis Ondrey