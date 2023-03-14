5 to Watch: These Times-area baseball players looked set for a monstrous 2023

With baseball season finally here, five of the absolute best returning Times-area players are expected to do great things in 2023:
Paxton Giertz, P/OF, Seneca, so.
In terms of room for growth after an already standout season a year ago, it’s hard to imagine a player with more upside than Giertz, who carried a 3.87 ERA and more strikeouts than innings pitched while batting .373 and manning center field for the Fighting Irish as a freshman playing varsity.
Taylor Waldron, P/OF, Marquette, sr.
The reigning Times Baseball Player of the Year had an all-state junior year last spring with an 0.89 earned-run average, 99 strikeouts over 55 innings pitched and an 11-2 pitching record while also batting .274 with 17 RBIs for the Crusaders.
Payton Knoll, P/Util., Ottawa, sr.
Whatever the Pirates needed done last season, more often than not Knoll stepped in to get the job done on his way to All-Interstate 8 Conference and Times All-Area honors after being a reliable thrower on the mound, one of the team’s stronger fielders and a .322 hitter with 17 runs knocked in.
Joe Martin, P,/IF Newark, sr.
A unanimous pick to both The Times All-Area and Little Ten All-Conference teams, the cornerstone for the Norsemen posted a 7-2 pitching record with an 0.68 ERA while offensively hitting .434 with 29 runs batted in. Expect more of the same in 2023.
Adam Williamson, P/IF, Streator, sr.
Either Williamson or Dvision I-bound Bulldogs teammate Brady Grabowski could easily fill this fifth and final spot, but it’s Williamson getting the nod thanks to his ability to control a game both at the plate (.426 batting average with 23 RBIs last spring) and on the mound (6-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.36 Ks per inning).