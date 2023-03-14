March 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

5 to Watch: These Times-area baseball players looked set for a monstrous 2023

Seneca's Sam Vandevelde (8) is one of the area's top returning softball players. (Scott Anderson)

With baseball season finally here, five of the absolute best returning Times-area players are expected to do great things in 2023:

Paxton Giertz, P/OF, Seneca, so.

In terms of room for growth after an already standout season a year ago, it’s hard to imagine a player with more upside than Giertz, who carried a 3.87 ERA and more strikeouts than innings pitched while batting .373 and manning center field for the Fighting Irish as a freshman playing varsity.

Paxton Giertz

Paxton Giertz (Rob Oesterle)

Taylor Waldron, P/OF, Marquette, sr.

The reigning Times Baseball Player of the Year had an all-state junior year last spring with an 0.89 earned-run average, 99 strikeouts over 55 innings pitched and an 11-2 pitching record while also batting .274 with 17 RBIs for the Crusaders.

Taylor Waldron

Taylor Waldron

Payton Knoll, P/Util., Ottawa, sr.

Whatever the Pirates needed done last season, more often than not Knoll stepped in to get the job done on his way to All-Interstate 8 Conference and Times All-Area honors after being a reliable thrower on the mound, one of the team’s stronger fielders and a .322 hitter with 17 runs knocked in.

Payton Knoll

Payton Knoll

Joe Martin, P,/IF Newark, sr.

A unanimous pick to both The Times All-Area and Little Ten All-Conference teams, the cornerstone for the Norsemen posted a 7-2 pitching record with an 0.68 ERA while offensively hitting .434 with 29 runs batted in. Expect more of the same in 2023.

Newark's Joe Martin (Brian Hoxsey)

Adam Williamson, P/IF, Streator, sr.

Either Williamson or Dvision I-bound Bulldogs teammate Brady Grabowski could easily fill this fifth and final spot, but it’s Williamson getting the nod thanks to his ability to control a game both at the plate (.426 batting average with 23 RBIs last spring) and on the mound (6-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.36 Ks per inning).

Adam Williamson

Adam Williamson