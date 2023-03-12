Softball: Veteran-led Marquette hoping for return to dominance

Four years ago, Marquette Academy coach Brad Oakes and six of the seniors on this year’s Marquette softball squad defeated Casey-Westfield 6-3 to win the IESA’s Class A state championship.
Since then, their fight to get back to the top of the heap has been met with a substantial amount of success, but an equal amount of disappointment.
So is this the year they reach the pinnacle at the next level?
Time will tell.
The six-player senior nucleus of Ella Biggins, Lindsey Kaufmann, Kaylee Killelea, Eva McCallum and twins Emma and Nora Rinearson is preparing for its last shot at state, and, with the help of a talented group of underclassmen, hopefully land at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria come the first weekend in June.
“We’ve lost a couple good ones, but we have a lot of good players back this year,” said Oakes, whose club last season went 12-9, 9-2 in the Tri-County Conference. “Experience should be one of the strengths of this team, and not just with them. There are a few other girls that have been playing up a year or two now, so we have eight of last year’s starters back in their same positions. We’re pretty athletic, but the thing I like a lot is that they all get along so well together.
“The seniors are taking charge, and they’re doing a good job, and it’s all going very well. They’re all ready to get started. It’ll be fun.”
Pitching means so much in softball, and MA has plenty in Killelea, Kaufmann, junior Maisie Lyons and sophomore Taylor Cuchra.
Killelea, who was Illinois Coaches Association second-team all-state after leading the Cru to the 1A Elite Eight as a sophomore, was nearly as good in her junior season. Team defensive lapses cost her record-wise, as she went 11-6, but the left-hander struck out 163 batters in 104 2/3 innings and finished with an ERA of just 1.34. She also batted .448 with 10 RBIs.
Kaufmann, who was a solid 4-2 in the circle, is the club’s everyday center fielder after having batted .295 with 16 RBIs, mostly in the leadoff spot.
She will be flanked in the outfield by the Rinearsons, with Biggins, juniors Jenna Gamons and Maera Jimenez and sophomores Lilliana Bernabei and Caleigh Rick fighting for time.
The pitchers will be throwing mostly to the experienced McCallum, who a year ago batted .361 with 21 RBIs, and junior Avery Durdan, though sophomore Kealey Rick may see time there as well.
The infield boasts two of the team’s best bats in the versatile Durdan, who carried a .406 average and led the team in RBIs with 24 last spring, and sophomore Makayla Backos, a .373 hitter with 16 RBIs who moves from third to second base. The reliable Lyons steps in at short.
First base is “up for grabs,” Oakes said, though McCallum, Durdan and Cuchra could all see time there.
The Crusaders will have to improve offensively and defensively if they’re to get past the likes of Newark, the team they edged two years ago to get to the final eight but lost to 2-1 in the regional final at Newark last spring.
The effort, weather permitting, starts with Lexington at June Gross Field on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“Our pitching’s always been good enough to get that job done, but I really think we’re going to hit better this year than we’ve ever hit. I’m hoping we’ll show that this year,” Oakes said. “It’ll take a little while to get going, as it does every year considering the cold and the wet weather.
“They’re working hard, a good group of girls who enjoy the game, so we’re all pretty excited.”