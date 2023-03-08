Softball: Ottawa to feature solid pitching, defense, but will need more offense

The Ottawa softball team is a very hungry group as it enters the 2023 season.
The Pirates put together a solid 21-9 campaign last year but came up just short in reaching the goals of an Interstate 8 Conference title — finishing 11-3, but a game back of champion La Salle-Peru — and falling 1-0 in the Class 3A regional championship to host Morris.
“Last year we were a run or two away from another regional title in the championship game against Morris and came up short,” seventh-year coach Adam Lewis said, his squad winning a regional the previous two postseasons. “I think as a coaching staff and the girls as well, we feel like we should be winning a regional every single season and trying to achieve bigger things than that.
“For us to do that, we are going to have to have a little more offensive production and that can come in a few different ways. I feel like we are going to be balanced throughout the lineup this year. ... We have some power, but we also have the ability to run the bases and play smallball. It all looks good on paper, but it’s all about the results on the field.
“We have a pretty solid defense and pitchers who don’t allow many balls to be put into play, so getting on base and scoring runs will be a big key to how the season goes for us.”
Ottawa returns 2022 The Times Softball Player of the Year in senior pitcher/first baseman McKenzie Oslanzi. The right-hander pitched in 28 games (24 starts), going 18-5 with a pair of saves. In 147 innings, she allowed just 101 hits and 21 walks while striking out 225 batters and posting a 0.95 earned-run average and 0.83 walks plus hits per inning pitched.
Oslanzi — who signed last November to play at Eastern Illinois University next year — also registered a .510 batting average, including 49 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 36 RBIs, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases.
“What you get from McKenzie consistently in the circle is as advertised, but she’s also improved her changeup in the offseason, and she is using that a lot more this spring,” Lewis said. “The biggest improvement she has made is her hitting. ... She’s really looking solid at the plate right now and I’m excited to see what she can do both in the circle and at the plate as the season moves along.”
Also seeing time in the circle this season will be ‘crafty’ junior Peyton Bryson and ‘hard throwing’ sophomore Maura Condon.
“Pitching has fortunately been a mainstay for our program for the last number of years and I expect that to continue this year,” Lewis said. “With someone like McKenzie back for her senior year and strong arms behind her in Maura and Peyton, we feel pretty good with where we at with our pitching staff. They all bring a little different look as far as how they go after hitters.”
In the outfield, Lewis feels senior Brynne Sember (I-8 honorable mention) will be in left, junior Kendall Lowery in center and sophomore Marlie Orlandi in right, as well as senior Grace Carroll, Bryson or junior Mika Moreland.
In the infield, Condon will be at third, senior Ryleigh Stehl (I-8 first-team selection, .400 AVG, 5 2B, 2 HR, 16 RBI) at shortstop, freshman Zulee Moreland, Carroll or Orlandi at second, and Bryson, Carroll or Oslanzi at first.
Sophomore Hailey Larsen will again see a majority of the time behind the plate with Lowery also available to fill in at catcher.
Ottawa is scheduled to open the season Monday at Yorkville, then host Geneva on Wednesday and St. Bede on Friday. The Pirates will open their I-8 schedule April 3 at home against Sycamore.