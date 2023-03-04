Boys basketball: Serena falls on last-second 3 by St. Francis de Sales in 1A sectional final

Serena senior Camden Figgins works a pass around the St. Francis de Sales defense in the first quarter during the Class 1A sectional final on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Putnam County High School. (Tom Sistak)

“Everything we have accomplished this season as a team, it’s going to stick with all of us our entire lives. None of us are ever going to forget this season. This was a special team, and one I’m super proud that I was a part of.”

— Serena senior guard Camden Figgins