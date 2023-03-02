Serena’s Dain Twait balancing team, family, farm during postseason run

Serena boys basketball coach Dain Twait will be the first one to tell you how blessed he is – and not only because his current squad has won 27 games and will be playing to capture the first sectional title in the program’s history Friday night.
“I’m very, very fortunate in so many ways,” said Twait, who played in Serena’s last sectional championship game as a sophomore in 1998. “I farm and help raise around 50 head of cattle with my dad [Craig] and father-in-law [Mike Stone] and they, plus other couple other guys, allow me to put everything for the most part farm-wise on the back burner come basketball season.
“Then there is my wife, Pam, she deserves so much credit. I’m such a day-to-day person, and I know we probably have something going on every night, but she has everything written out on the calendar and ready to go so I know what I’m doing. She does all the other stuff that everyone else does in this world but me, because I’m coaching basketball. She is the glue, the superglue that makes it possible for me to do what I do.”
“He is an amazing coach, and it’s great to see him get rewarded this season for all the hard work and time he’s put in. I’m super proud of him.”— Serena assistant boys basketball coach Randy Goodbred
Twait, a 2000 Serena graduate, was a standout three-sport athlete for the Huskers, earning all-state recognition in soccer as well as all-conference honors in basketball and baseball as a senior.
Twait coached fifth through eighth grade teams at Harding for four years after graduating from the University of Illinois in 2004. He then coached the junior varsity team for the Leland-Earlville co-op for four years under Randy Goodbred and spent two years as the Serena girls JV coach under Jeremy Jenkins before taking over the boys team before the 2014-15 season.
Goodbred, who has been one of Twait’s assistants for a number of years, says his former player’s balancing act between his team and his family is truly amazing.
“He played for me, he coached the junior varsity teams under me, and to be honest, I’ve learned a ton coaching with him as an assistant,” Goodbred said before Serena’s semifinal win at the Class 1A Putnam County Sectional. “He has done a great job since taking over the program, and that while also having three kids of his own in sports at different levels as well and helping run a farm. He always makes time for all of it.
“He is an amazing coach, and it’s great to see him get rewarded this season for all the hard work and time he’s put in. I’m super proud of him. In just the coaching aspect, he is diligent with scouting reports and his breaking down of film. He is also meticulous in getting his team prepared, ready to play, and he rarely, if at all, ever gets outcoached.
“His family is important to him as well as his team, but he doesn’t ever skimp on either one.”
Twait’s oldest daughter, Paisley, has been a key part of the Serena girls basketball team’s 60 wins the past two years, including 1A Final Four and Elite Eight appearances the past two seasons. She says that much of the conversation around the house from November until March unsurprisingly revolves around the game played with an orange ball and hoop.
“It’s pretty much the basketball life from the beginning of the season until the end,” Paisley said. “I don’t think Dad ever sleeps. I mean, he got home after my supersectional game and had to pull a calf, then just [Tuesday] we talked a little about my game from Monday in the morning, he pulled another calf early afternoon, and then he watched more film before the sectional game. That was his day.
“With all that he has going on, he literally makes it to everything my brother [freshman Payton] and sister [seventh grader Parker] or I do. He is always involved in what we are doing. It’s amazing, and I can’t even put into words how thankful I am that he is my dad and all he does for us.
“I think we’ll keep him.”
Twait, like many successful coaches at any level, says winning basketball starts with being able to stop the other team from scoring and being able to control the tempo of the action.
“I’ve always had the belief that playing solid, get-after-you defense is the key to winning in the game of basketball,” coach Twait said. “Along with that, I feel being able to push the ball up the floor and being fundamentally sound are both right up there. Much of the success we’ve had this season was because we have kids that have excelled in all three of those things and bought in to what we are trying to do.
“I think all of us in and around the program figured we’d have a pretty good team this year, and I felt we could reach where we are at, but this group has even outdone all of that.”