Boys basketball: Serena’s free throws make quick work of ice-cold Ellison

GRANVILLE – The long two-hour bus trip for the No. 9 seeded Chicago International Charter School Ellison basketball team was enough to make any club struggle in the opening minutes of its biggest game of the season.
However, No. 2 seed Serena was quick to recover from a shorter trip and used an active defense, strong rebounding and excellent shooting to make sure the Lions’ attack remained stale during the Class 1A Putnam County Sectional semifinal for a 50-29 victory over Ellison.
The Huskers used a 15-3 second quarter to race out to a 25-11 halftime lead – a margin fueled by 13-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line – while defensively Serena held the Lions to only three field goals on 29 shot attempts (10.3%) during that same span, and to a mere 10 for 46 (21.7%) for the night.
Serena (27-8) held a 33-21 rebounding edge to help send them into the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Midland vs. No. 2 St. Francis de Sales.
Friday’s winner advances to the Normal Supersectional at 6 p.m. Monday.
“We needed to shoot well from the free-throw line because we certainly weren’t making lay-ups at the start of the game,” Serena coach Dain Twait said with a laugh. “We have been pretty decent from the line throughout most of the season, but there have been times we haven’t done well at the end of games when we really needed to.
“Though we got some early fouls, we kept going and stayed aggressive and stuff started falling for us. That was our game plan. We didn’t want to settle for jump shots. We felt we could get to the rim. There were some blocked shots that we’re not used to seeing, but the fact that we’ve been through some pretty tight games this season helped us handle the initial nerves and stay with it.”
Both teams came out of the gate slowly – Serena made one for its first 10 shots from the field and Ellison made none for its first 8 and shot 2 for 15 in the first quarter, but the Huskers used four free throws by Braxton Hart, two from Richie Armour and a late field goal by Hunter Staton to take take a 10-8 lead.
That Staton bucket started a string of eight consecutive made field goals by the Huskers that, paired with 5 of 6 shots by Hart and 2 of 4 from Staton, gave Serena their 14-point halftime edge. The Lions got a 3-pointer from Anthony Horton midway through the second quarter but missed all 13 of their other shots.
The last three makes of that Huskers streak keyed nine straight points early the third quarter, a pair of free throws by Armour opening up a 34-13 advantage.
“I kinda figured that since we were going to keep attacking, eventually we’d get fouls and end up at the line because they’re such a physical team,” said Hart, whose 9 of 10 shooting from the line gave him a game-best 13 points, one better than Staton. “They were playing a lot of pressure defense up in everybody’s face, so whenever I or anybody else, really, saw a lane, we just went to the rim.”
Horton and Demarion Shelton each scored 10 points, and Anthun Ballard had eight for the Lions, who connected on only 4 of 17 from the arc as they finished the season at 12-13.
“I’ll say that we’ve been defending pretty well recently against some pretty good teams, and we did a good job taking away some of their better shooters tonight,” Twait said. “It’s hard to say that we didn’t do our job defensively because we sure did, but even when [Ellison] got looks, they just couldn’t buy one.”