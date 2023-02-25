Boys basketball: Seneca’s cold shooting costly in 2A regional title-game loss to McNamara

SENECA – This time, there were no answers, no valiant comebacks, no last-second heroics.
There was only a short stretch of cold-shooting failure and a lot of frustration and disappointment the rest of the night.
The Seneca Fighting Irish were right there with Kankakee Bishop McNamara early, down by only four ppoints after a Paxton Giertz 15-footer seven seconds into the second quarter.
However, the locals would manage just one more field goal the rest of that quarter, going 1 for 17 from the field and allowing McNamara to stretch its lead to the double digits it held virtually all the way through the finish of a 69-56 victory in the championship game of the Class 2A Seneca Regional.
That span of a little less than eight minutes with only a Josh Lucas putback dropped Seneca behind by as many as 16 points before making a brief run to close within nine, both in the third quarter.
But No. 3-seeded McNamara connected on 13 of 18 free throws in the second half, 7 of 10 in the fourth quarter, to keep the No. 2 hosts at arm’s length.
“Last year, we were outclassed by a more talented El Paso-Gridley team. This year against McNamara, we weren’t outclassed. We were outplayed,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “They’re very athletic, and we knew that defensively they were going to try and be as physical as they could with us, and they used that strength to extend us. We didn’t make the open shots that we had. When you extend yourself, you give up stuff, and they gave us a few back doors, but I counted a minimum of four missed layups in the first half and four missed free throws.
“If we make those, maybe it’s a two- or three-point game, and you’re thinking, ‘We’re right there.’ The kids played hard, and we did a better job of finishing stuff in the second half, but every run we made, they had an answer for. Not a major answer, but just enough to keep us at bay.”
Giertz finished his outstanding sophomore season with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal for the local Irish, while Lane Provance managed 12 points, six boards and two blocks despite foul trouble most of the night. Kysen Klinker chipped in seven points, Calvin Maierhofer had six points and four steals, Braden Ells scored six points, and Lucas finished with five points for Seneca, which ends up 28-5, tied for the third-highest win total in school history.
Isaiah Davis had 18 points and Robert Hutson scored 16 points to pace McNamara, which advances with a 25-7 record to the Herscher Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday against No. 1 Prairie Central. Jaxson Provost added 13 points, and Jaydon Wright chipped in 11 points and a game-best eight rebounds.
Prairie Central won its own regional title game 72-39 over No. 5 Monticello.
The McNamara man-to-man defense did a good job of keeping Giertz from cutting around a screen, turning the corner and heading down the lane, jumping through switches to force him out to the wing and slowing down Seneca’s attack. When the hosts did get decent shots, they weren’t falling, shooting 6 for 28 in the first half. It ended the night 18 for 56 (32.1%).
McNamara, meanwhile, was 14 for 27 from the field and scored the last eight points of the first half for a 34-19 advantage.
It stayed that way for much of the third, a three-point play by Wright and a layup by Tyler Bobzin with 3:38 showing opening up a 45-29 margin before Seneca made its run. Two Maierhofer free throws, a Klinker basket and a 3 by Giertz, the latter with 2:18 on the clock, cut that deficit to just nine in the blink of an eye.
But just as quickly, McNamara replenished the lead to 54-36 on three free throws by Hutson, a Davis 3 off a Provost steal, and a banked-in 3 by Provost at the buzzer.
“I think we can guard the ball pretty well, and we made it hard on [Giertz],” McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. “It affected their offense because we made it so hard on their point guard. He runs the show for them, and if you can contain him, it makes them a totally different team on offense. We did that, and it showed. Offensively, we shared the ball well, too.
“I told our kids at halftime that defense was going to win this game. The offense would take care of itself, but if we defend well enough, the points will come naturally, and they did.”