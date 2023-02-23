Boys basketball: Paxton Giertz’s 3 in final seconds boosts Seneca in comeback win over El Paso-Gridley

Prep boys basketball

Class 2A Seneca Regional Semifinal

Seneca 56

El Paso-Gridley 55

Final

Irish sophomore Paxton Giertz with a pair of 3s in the final 30 seconds, including this - what proved to be game-winner - with 14 seconds left.@MyWebTimes @Herald_Sports pic.twitter.com/xcFnWOCTHX