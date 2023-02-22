Girls basketball: Serena’s press cuts Hinckley-Big Rock down to size

SERENA – Serena coach Jim Jobst knew from two previous games against Hinckley-Big Rock that the Royals’ tall and strong front line could give his Huskers a myriad of problems in the paint.
Instead of trying to come up with something new to stop them, his game plan was to have his Huskers be Huskers, using his club’s advantage in speed and athleticism to help cut the Royals down to size.
The Huskers full-court press forced H-BR to go with a smaller, guard-oriented lineup for much of the first half, a factor that frustrated their Little Ten Conference rivals more and more as the game progressed, including fouling enough to keep the big players on the bench for long stretches and get themselves to the free-throw line.
The result of that strategy was a 48-33 Serena victory and a spot in the sectional championship at 7 pm. Thursday against LTC foe Newark. The Norsemen claimed a 56-42 victory in Tuesday’s first game to set up a third meeting with the Huskers, who claimed the first two games 38-30 on Jan. 20 at the LTC tourney and 31-29 on Jan. 30 at Serena.
The Serena defense forced 22 Royals turnovers and held their bigs, 6-1 Devin Werner, 6-0 Sami Carlino and 5-9 Alyssa Swanson, to a combined eight points and five rebounds. And their 15-of-22 free-throw shooting made it stand up late.
“We made our free throws tonight. That’s not something we always do,” Jobst said with a smile. “Maybe with the free throws down the stretch, our experience from last year was a help to us. I don’t know, but I would hope so.
“We wanted to force their big girls out a little higher, not let them set up position down low, and if the ball did go down low to them for our guards to go in and dig for it … but the press, we hope would prevent them from setting up their offense, that pressure to throw them off, and I think it did that tonight. We got into some foul trouble, too, and had to pull our press off for a while, but overall we played a pretty good game. Give Hinckley credit. They played hard all night.”
Five straight points by Paisley Twait broke a 5-all tie and put the Huskers in the lead for good, thanks in large part to the press forcing seven H-BR turnovers in the first quarter.
Serena kept building on that advantage, getting it to 22-1 at the half and on a run of 10 unanswered points, six of those by Makayla McNally, to 38-19 with just more than three minutes left in the third period.
The Royals came back almost immediately from that low point with Anna Herrmann sinking back-to-back 3s and a runner to make it 39-27 heading to the fourth, where two baskets by Raven Wagner made the deficit 10.
Serena’s parade to the free-throw line put a stop to that, with Jenna Setchell capping a 12 of 16 second half from the stripe to keep the Royals at bay.
“Anna got the hot hand,” Hinckley-Big Rock coach Doug Brewington said. “That’s what we tell her, shoot to get hot, shoot to stay hot because you never know. You may miss three in a row, but the next three might go in and then we’ve got momentum. We saw that swing tonight, got a spark, but Serena making their free throws made it too much to overcome.
“Coming in we knew what Serena’s plan would be and that’s to eliminate our post presence as much as possible by speeding the game up, and they did that. We knew it was coming and what adjustments to make, and we scratched and clawed back in it, but hats off to them. They knew how to beat us, and they went out and executed it. I’m just so proud of the girls for the fight they showed tonight.”