Girls basketball: Ottawa falls just short in a 55-50 regional title loss to Geneseo

OTTAWA – The Ottawa girls basketball team battled top-seeded and AP No. 7-ranked Geneseo tooth-and-nail throughout Friday’s Class 3A Ottawa Regional championship game.
The No. 4-seeded Pirates climbed back from a seven-point deficit late in the third quarter to trail the Maple Leafs by a point with about six minutes to play.
But from there the hosts came up empty on a handful of close-range shots, while Geneseo used a 6-0 spurt plus 9-of-13 free-throw shooting in the final minute to earn the title with a 55-50 victory at Kingman Gym.
“We battled every single possession tonight,” said Ottawa coach Brent Moore said, whose team finished the season with a 25-7 record. “We were down seven there late in the third, then cut it to one with about six minutes to go and had a couple chances right at the rim to take the lead, but the ball just didn’t go in for us. Geneseo was able to then score six straight points, we were forced to foul, and they made their free throws.
“This is a make-or-miss game, so credit Geneseo, they are a heck of a team. They deserved to win just as much as we did.”
Geneseo (27-6) will face Washington in Tuesday’s semifinals of the Peoria Richwoods Sectional.
Ottawa was led by a 22-point, 14-rebound performance by sophomore Marlie Orlandi. Senior guard Grace Carroll finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, while sophomore post Hailey Larsen had 10 points and eight rebounds. Junior Kendall Lowery added five points and five rebounds.
“I thought our girls really stepped things up on the defensive end in the final six minutes,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “Part of that was we stopped letting No. 22 [Orlandi] do whatever she wanted, because to be honest, that’s what she did in the first three quarters. We started guarding her as a team instead of relying on one player to try and stop her.
“We also didn’t allow Ottawa second chances and did a much better job in the final minutes of holding them to one shot and done. We knew coming into tonight this was going to be a hard-fought game, it always is when you face Ottawa. We were fortunate to make a couple more shots than they did.”
Ottawa led 14-10 after the first quarter, with Carroll and Orlandi combining for nine points. Geneseo used an early 9-3 run and then a 6-0 surge to close out the opening half up 28-25.
The Maple Leafs pushed the advantage to 37-30 with two minutes to go in the third on a 10-foot jumper by Annie Wirth – two of her 15 points to go along with eight rebounds. The Pirates then closed the quarter with consecutive hoops by Larsen and a buzzer-beating drive by Orlandi to make it 37-36.
Geneseo’s Hanna Kreiner (12 points) opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, but a free throw by Larsen and a tough drive by Carroll made it 40-39 at the six-minute mark.
Geneseo then received consecutive hoops from Allsion Griffin, Katlyn Seaman and Beach over the next four minutes, while Ottawa failed to change the scoreboard.
“We felt the biggest key tonight would be slowing down No. 22 (Danielle Beach, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds) and No. 24 (Wirth), as well as [Geneseo’s] fast break,” Carroll said. “I don’t think we necessarily did a bad job with that, but they also made some really tough shots at times.
“It’s tough, because we were right there. It’s a game of ups and downs; unfortunately we had a couple more of the downs than we would have liked. This really was a young team and everyone stepped up tonight and did a great job.
“I’m disappointed we lost, but I’m also excited to see what this team can do in the next few years.”
Ottawa finished 33% (19 of 58) from the field, while Geneseo hit 40% (17 of 41). The teams each grabbed 36 rebounds.
“I want to thank the community and the students for coming out and making this a real championship game feel,” Moore said. “I feel like our girls deserved the attention they received tonight, and our fans didn’t disappoint.
“I also want to thank our seniors. They are part of back-to-back 20-plus win seasons and have always represented Ottawa girls basketball in the right way.”
—
At Kingman Gymnasium, Ottawa
Class 3A Ottawa Regional
Championship game
Geneseo 55, Ottawa 50
OTTAWA (50) — Carroll 5-12 1-3 13, Schmitz 0-3 0-0 0, Larsen 4-9 2-4 10, Lowery 2-8 0-0 5, Orlandi 8-24 3-5 22, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 6-13 50.
GENESEO (55) — Mills 1-4 0-0 2, Seaman 1-4 1-4 3, Kelly 1-4 2-3 5, Beach 4-11 8-10 16, Wirth 6-11 3-6 15, Griffin 1-1 0-0 2, Kreiner 3-6 3-4 12, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Snodgrass 0-2 0-0 0, Fulcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 17-27 55.
Ottawa (25-7) 14 11 11 14 — 50
Geneseo (27-6) 10 18 9 18 — 55
3-point goals — Ottawa 6-22 (Carroll 2-6, Schmitz 0-2, Lowery 1-3, Orlandi 3-10, Dorsey 0-1); Geneseo 4-12 (Mills 0-1, Seaman 0-2, Kelly 1-3, Beach 0-3, Kreiner 3-3). Rebounds — Ottawa 36 (Orlandi 14, Larsen 8); Geneseo 36 (Wirth 8, Beach 7, Kelly 6). Assists — Ottawa 7 (Schmitz 3); Geneseo 11 (Kelly 7). Steals — Ottawa 7 (Orlandi 3); Geneseo 3 (Wirth 2). Blocks — Ottawa 2 (Carroll 1, Orlandi 1); Geneseo 2 (Mills 2). Turnovers — Ottawa 9, Geneseo 12. Total fouls (none fouled out) — Ottawa 20, Geneseo 13.