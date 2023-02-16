Hall of Fame: Serena, Newark induct individuals, teams

Serena Hall of Fame inducts 3 individuals, 1990 soccer team
The Serena High School Hall of Fame recently held an induction ceremony, honoring athletes Megan Krapausky and Ryan Stafford, coach Randy Goodbred and the 1990 soccer team.
Megan Krapausky (Burris)
A 1995 graduate of Serena, Krapausky participated in volleyball, basketball, softball and cheerleading with the Huskers.
During her junior year, Krapausky was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player, team captain and defensive player of the year in basketball after leading the team in assists. She was also tabbed to the Little Ten all-conference team. In softball that year, she received the team’s Golden Glove Award and was again, all-conference.
Her senior year began with volleyball, where she was named team captain and earned defensive player of the year and all-LTC honors for Serena’s conference tournament and regional champions. She then moved on to basketball and repeated as MVP, team captain, defensive POY and assist leader, only this time adding not just LTC all-conference, but also first team all-state.
Finally, in softball Serena won the conference behind her captaincy and all-LTC play.
Ryan Stafford
Stafford was a record-setting four-year starter in soccer for the Huskers, in senior year being named their Most Valuable Player, to the all-LTC team and to the all-sectional team after leading the club in scoring and assists. His 25 goals that season, four of which came in one game, places him in the top 15, while his 36 career goals are 11th on the all-time list. His 20 assists that year, four of them in one game, are third-most in a season and left him with 34 career assists, the program’s sixth-most.
In his sophomore season, he led the team in assists.
In baseball, Stafford was a four-year starter, a two-time team MVP and two-time all-LTC selection. He led the team in hitting in 1997 and ‘98, with his .447 in the latter still second all-time in school history. He’s also top five in career stolen bases and top 10 in career batting average.
Randy Goodbred
Goodbred came to Serena in 1989 and over the years coached junior high basketball and high school basketball and soccer.
In his nine season as the Huskers varsity basketball coach, his clubs won 128 games, won LTC season titles in 2006 and ‘07 and conference tournament crowns in 2000, ‘05, ‘06 and ‘07, with a regional championship in the latter.
His soccer coaching career covered 13 seasons and 162 wins, plus the LTC season title in ‘01 and tourney title in 1999. His Huskers won a regional title in 1990 and he was tabbed sectional soccer coach of the year in 2000 and 2001.
Goodbred is the only coach in Serena history to accumulate 100 wins, LTC regular season and tournament championships and IHSA regional titles in two different sports.
1990 Huskers soccer team
One of Goodbred’s teams, the 1990 soccer squad, was one of the school’s best, winning their first IHSA regional after posting a 13-8 record and an LTC third-place 7-2. Those Huskers are still top 10 in goals and assists in a season.
Members of the team include Ryan Goodman (MVP, scoring and assist leader, all-LTC), Gary McNelis (desire and dedication award, all-LTC), Dan Ribolzi (captain, defensive POY, all-LTC), Brian Hicks (sportsmanship award), Kurt Michaelson (most improved player).
Also team members were Lance Boyd, Jason Woods, Bill Peterson, Randy Haywood, Mike Eberhard, Jason Krapausky, Dan Rader, John Ribolzi, Josh McNelis, Sean Gaynor, Brent Kalsto, Jason Schlafer, Dirk Hall and Rob Cole.
2017 volleyball club enters Newark Hall of Fame
The 2017 Newark volleyball team was recently inducted into the school’s sports Hall of Fame.
Led by head coach Tonya Grayson, the Norsemen finished with an overall record of 34-5, going 8-0 to win the Little Ten Conference regular season. It also won the LTC tournament, regional, sectional and supersectional titles before finishing fourth at the IHSA state tournament. It was the first state trophy earned by Grayson’s program.
The team members include assistant coaches P.J. McKinney and San Anderson, manager Marissa Williams, players Riane Tomsa, Cheyane Copeland Batt, Mikayla Williams, Alyssa Gittins, Evelyn Martin, Olivia Nelson, Morgan Richards, Rachel Testin, Mattie Chapman Patrick, Meggie Scott, Naomi Sweeney, Madi Malone, Kenna Borton and Cassidy Adams.