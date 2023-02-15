Boys basketball: Streator bests Reed-Custer by 22 for share of ICE Conference title

STREATOR – A gymnasium may not be the most romantic of places to spend Valentine’s Day, but Tuesday nevertheless was awfully sweet for the Streator Bulldogs.
Streator avenged a Jan. 12 overtime loss at Reed-Custer and forced the Comets to share the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship with it, leading from late in the opening quarter until the final horn of a 65-43 Bulldogs triumph at Pops Dale Gymnasium.
Christian Benning scored 22 points and added four assists and six steals; Nolan Lukach put in 10 points; Matt Williamson scored five points off the bench; Adam Williamson handed out three assists and pulled down five rebounds; Logan Aukland scored six points; and Landon Muntz came through with an 11-point, four-assist, three-steal night as Streator repeated as ICE champs.
“We worked for it all season,” Muntz said. “All of us 100% every day at practice, or at least most of the practices. Ever since that loss [to Reed-Custer] in overtime, I felt like we’ve all had that chip [on our shoulder], and we just came out mentally ready, hitting our shots, defending, just everyone working together on the same page.”
Jake McPherson had a dozen points and eight rebounds, Wes Shats had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Jace Christian, who struggled with foul trouble all night before finally fouling out with 2:12 remaining and his team down by 18, added 10 points for Reed-Custer, which opens play in the Class 2A Seneca Regional at home Saturday against Coal City.
“I think you’ve got to give all the credit to Streator,” Comets coach Mark Porter said. “Beau [Doty, Streator’s head coach] and his kids were ready, they came out really hard, they wanted a share of the conference title, and they got it.
“Our kids were pretty angry after the game, but we told them, ‘Hey, you can be angry for 10 minutes. We have a game on Saturday and then hopefully more games after that. It’s time to move on.’
“Were we happy sharing the title? No, but that’s what happened. We have to deal with it, and then it’s time to move on.”
While the Bulldogs and Comets’ meeting in Braidwood just over a month ago was a thriller, Tuesday’s rematch was not.
Reed-Custer (23-6, 11-3 ICE) scored the night’s first four points, then followed a Streator run with one of its own to tie the score at 12 after a McPherson bucket with 78 seconds left in the first quarter. Muntz ended that run with a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs back ahead, and ahead is where they stayed for the remainder.
Streator (17-12, 11-3) outscored the Comets by five in the second quarter to take a 34-25 advantage into halftime, then, led by Benning’s nine points, increased that lead to 48-36 heading into the fourth. Six Streator players including fan-favorite senior Austin Taylor, scored in the fourth quarter as the hosts continued to widen the Comets’ deficit on Streator’s way to a second consecutive ICE Conference crown.
“[Reed-Custer] is so good and so physical and such a veteran team,” Doty said. “When we looked at the schedule coming out with all that they returned ... I really targeted tonight and said, ‘If we can just, with all the new guys we have and just two seniors, get to tonight and play for a conference championship, whether it’s the whole thing or a share, I’ll be really happy with where we’re at.’
“It’s never a straight path ... but our kids have really responded, reached down and found something we knew was there as a coaching staff and trying to pull out of them, but they have to go out and show and execute ... and they’ve really responded.”
While rebounding was even at 31-31, Streator led Reed-Custer 48.1% (25 of 52) to 35% (14 of 40) in field-goal shooting and led in turnovers forced 17-11.
The Bulldogs have a full week to prepare for their regional opener, and they’ll need it as they open Feb. 22 in the Class 3A Washington Regional against defending state runner-up and Associated Press top-ranked Metamora.