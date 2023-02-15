Boys basketball: Griffin Walker’s big night leads Marquette past Midland to Tri-County title

OTTAWA – There were so many different distractions pulling at Marquette on Tuesday night against Midland, but Griffin Walker ignored them all.
Coming off mediocre play in a disappointing loss to Sandwich the night before, the Crusaders took to their Bader Gym home court for their final home game this season with the outright Tri-County Conference championship on the line against a tough 20-win Timberwolves club and without season-long starter Krew Bond (hip injury).
But Walker was above it all. The 5-10 senior connected on eight 3-point field goals and netted a career-high 26 points to lead the Crusaders to a 70-39 trouncing of Midland and the league title with a perfect 9-0 record.
“We didn’t really play that well last night, and we knew we had to come out and play a lot better to win the conference,” said Walker, who canned one trey in the first quarter, four in the second and three in the third to set a school mark. “I was just in a flow. The guys were getting me the ball, and I was feeling it tonight.
“This was our seniors’ last game on this floor, and we wanted to make it a good one. I was just glad to have a night like this when it meant so much.”
The Crusaders started out a little lackluster in the first quarter, perhaps a carryover from the 64-61 loss to the Indians on Monday’s senior night. They sank just two fielders and trailed the T-Wolves 12-8 with a quarter gone.
Enter Walker, who the night before had gone 0 for 8 from the field, 0 for 4 from the arc and ended up with just two points.
His mid-first quarter trey broke his personal drought before he added another from the left wing to start the scoring in the second. Walker followed it with another from that same spot, then sank a drive in the lane, then drilled another 3-pointer from his favorite flank.
His 11 points in the first 3 minutes, 7 seconds of the period, coupled with a Tommy Durdan fast-break bucket, took the home team out to a sudden 21-14 lead.
And he wasn’t done. His fourth trey from at least five feet past the arc swished through with 3:30 left in the half. He then added a trio of 3s in the first 2:49 of the third stanza to stretch the Marquette lead to as many as 24 heading to the fourth quarter.
At that point, he alone had outscored the entire Midland team, 26-21.
“Now I’m mad at him. He made eight, and the most I ever made in a game was seven,” said Marquette coach Todd Hopkins with a laugh after reviewing the scorebook. “Obviously, Griffin was huge tonight. We know he’s capable of nights like this. He was really on tonight, and the guys got him the ball.
“Our second unit was good again. I got on them last night, and they came through with a good second half and gave us another good night tonight, and our defense was better in the second half. … To me, the important thing was that we had a short memory. We put Monday’s game behind us and came out and focused on the task at hand. They were up for the challenge, and they took care of business.
“We didn’t want to share the conference title with Seneca. We wanted it outright and went and got it.”
Charlie Mullen was next best for the Cru with nine points, while Taylor Waldron filled in as starter for Bond and accounted for eight points and a team-best seven rebounds.
For the Timberwolves, Keagan Faulkner — who finished with a team-best 13 points — sank a couple of 3s in the third to bring them back to life. However, in a stretch of just under 11 minutes prior to his first triple, the visitors had been outscored 36-10. They had 24 turnovers on the night.
“It was just one of those nights for them,” Midland coach Allen Hattan said. “We know what those are like. We had a few last year when we won conference. … It didn’t help that we were shorthanded anyway before we all but lost [Brett Smith] in the first quarter, but this is a really good Marquette team, and they were ready to play.”