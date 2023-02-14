Boys basketball: Sandwich beats Marquette at its own game

OTTAWA – This year’s group of eight Marquette Academy boys basketball seniors has taken a lot of pride in playing an aggressive, physical, athletically up-tempo style so well it earned a spot in the Associated Press Class 1A rankings.
But on their special night Monday, they met their match, albeit in a slightly bigger school.
The Sandwich Indians proved to be everything the Crusaders have been all season, matching the home team move for move until a short six-point burst in the middle of the fourth quarter created enough separation to come away from Bader Gym with a 64-61 victory.
Three 3-pointers by senior Sammy Legget helped the Class 2A visitors take a three-point halftime lead they made stand up through a fast-paced, physical and dead-even second half.
Thanks also in large part to a balanced attack that had six players with nine points or more, tops being 14 by Dylan Young and 12 by Austin Marks, the Indians (18-12) earned their fifth win in the past seven games.
Marquette, ranked seventh in the most recent AP 1A poll, falls to 22-6 despite an equally balanced offense led by Tommy Durdan with 14 points, Alex Graham’s 11 and 10 each from Krew Bond and Logan Nelson.
“I don’t think we played our best basketball tonight, but we played well enough to beat a very good team, and Marquette is a very good team,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “They can shoot it, fill it up from the outside, they don’t turn the ball over much, so we needed to play in the paint, that’s our game. As long as we could get them to play off two feet, good things will happen for us and that’s what happened tonight.
“Guys stepped up big, Sammy with the 3s in the late second quarter, and that’s the kind of thing that’s been happening the last two to three weeks. Other guys are stepping up. It doesn’t have to be Evan [Gottlieb] scoring 30 or Austin getting 25. It can be anybody, and I’m happy about that.”
The Crusaders actually grabbed a 16-6 lead on back-to-back 3s by Bond and Nelson, but after the Indians climbed within one at the end of the first quarter, six points by Durdan fueled an 8-0 run to start the second. A coast-to-coast layup by Durdan with 5:40 showing gave the Cru their biggest edge.
But soon Sandwich was back, as seven points by Young led up to a game-tying 3 from Nick Sullivan, a margin the Indians kept building on until a 3-pointer by Young at 3:23 of the third opened a 52-45 lead.
Marquette wouldn’t go away, using a 12-3 burst to snare a 57-55 lead on a Graham three-point play at 5:07 of the fourth.
That’s when the visitors’ decisive six straight points came in, a pair of buckets by Dom Rome around an Owen Sheley basket created a 61-57 edge.
A Bond drive cut that deficit to one with 16.4 seconds to play, but Marks sank two free throws with 15.2 seconds left to set the final. Marquette then missed a pair of 3s in the closing seconds to seal its fate.
“[Sandwich] was taking it to the hole, and they had a few inches and a few pounds of muscle on us,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “That’s why they’re on our schedule. This was a physical game, and it’s good to have one of those right before the regional.
“The last few games, the second group has come in and blown big leads. We got on them at the half, and they responded in the third quarter and did an excellent job … All this does is make us better. We had chances to win. We’ve had chances the last few games, one that could have gone either way, and they went our way, but it didn’t tonight.
“It’s not the end of the world. We have a chance to win the conference outright [Tuesday at home against Midland] and that’s important. It would have been nice to win on senior night, but Sandwich played well. They’re a really good ballclub.”