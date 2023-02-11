Boys basketball: Landon Roop, Hinckley-Big Rock edge Newark in 2 OTs

NEWARK – It’s a fairly rare situation that both of the teams involved in a tightly contested game feel they had victory in hand, only to have it slip away.
But Hinckley-Big Rock and Newark experienced it Friday, and only the visiting Royals went home happy in a 57-55 double-overtime win.
The Royals enjoyed that feeling first, rolling behind 14 of the game-best 22 points by Martin Ledbetter to a 19-point lead midway through the third quarter before the Norsemen came roaring back with a 21-4 run and tied it, forcing overtime.
Newark seemed on the verge of completing the miraculous comeback by taking a four-point lead in the extra session before H-BR tied it at 48 in the last 38 seconds to create a second OT.
There, the visitors jumped in front by five, but after a pair of clutch 3-pointers by Jake Kruser, H-BR still needed a huge bucket by Landon Roop to break a tie at 53 and send the Royals on to the roller-coaster victory.
Roop, who stepped up after teammate Ben Hintzsche fouled out with 1:52 left in the second overtime, netted six of his 12 points in that period to help boost the Hinckley-Big Rock record to 22-7, 7-1 in the league. The Norsemen fell to 16-12, 6-3 in the LTC.
“Whenever Ben is out of the game, Coach wants me to step up, so I did whatever I could,” Roop said. “I was able to get to my midrange, which I feel is the strongest part of my game, and it worked out for us. … We had buzzer-beaters to beat Harvest Christian and Winnebago in one week, and I feel those games prepared us for this one tonight.”
Pounding the ball inside to Ledbetter opened the perimeter for Hintzsche, who made a drive and a pair of free throws to widen the gap to double digits in the second period.
Starting the third, the Royals scored eight of the first 10 points for a 38-19 lead with 4:39 showing.
But Newark had a little run of its own, scoring nine straight, but it wasn’t until Cole Reibel tipped a pass that Kruser turned into a 3-point play, cutting the deficit to 40-33, that the momentum completely switched.
A 3 and a deuce by Zach Carlson and a couple of 10-footers by Joseph Martin knotted the score at 42 with 3:34 left in the fourth.
Down two, a steal and layup by Kruser with 24 seconds remaining sent the game into OT, where buckets by Carlson and Kruser put Newark in control up four. However, baskets by Max Hitzsche with 38 seconds left and Roop at 26 seconds tied it again.
“Saying we took our foot off the gas a little early is a perfect way to describe it,” Royals coach Seth Sanderson said with a smile. “We talked at halftime about not getting sped up, not taking quick shots without getting passive and we did that to start the third quarter, but Newark just plays so hard, this is such a tough place to play and the crowd was really loud tonight. When they get behind them, every 3 they hit feels like four or five.”
A three-point play by Ledbetter and a Roop jumper opened up what seemed another insurmountable edge, but a Roop 3-pointer and a Reibel bucket tied it at 53 before Roop scored again to pout HBR on top for good.
A deep jumper from the right corner by Kruser with 16 seconds left had most thinking it was a tying 3, but it was ruled a 2. Tyler Smith then sank an insurance toss with three seconds left.
“I told our kids at halftime not to worry about it, that if we could get it to 10 heading into the fourth quarter, we’d be OK,” Newark coach Kyle Anderson said, ”and that and-1 by Jake helped us really turn the corner, showed us we could play a little bit.
“We’ve been progressing at a rate that I’ve really been happy with, especially defensively. Offensively, we stopped turning it over. We missed shots, but defensively we are very physical … In the first half, our defense wasn’t great, but they made some plays. In the second half, we came out very physical and very fast and held them to 15 points in the last two quarter ... I’m happy. It was a good effort, a fun game.”