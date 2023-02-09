Boys basketball: Streator bounces back with 16-point win over Plano

PLANO – After losing by 22 points Tuesday at home against Seneca, the Streator boys basketball team regrouped and showed some resiliency and balance Wednesday during a nonconference contest at Plano.
Leading by only one point at halftime, the Bulldogs blitzed the Reapers to the tune of a 15-point advantage in the second half to come away with a decisive 58-42 bounce-back victory on Plano’s senior night at Reaper Gymnasium.
“You never want to get hammered at home like we did [Tuesday] night against a very good Seneca team,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “But the best thing is to have a game the next night because that loss left a sour taste in our mouths … and tonight we played much better, so I’m very proud of how we responded to adversity on the road tonight at Plano.”
Streator (15-12) received game-high totals of 17 points and nine rebounds from junior guard Christian Benning, who moved into sole possession of third place on the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring list, passing 2022 graduate Jack Haynes. Benning has 1,127 points.
“Tonight we did everything we needed to do in order to erase a bad performance last night against Seneca,” Benning said. “It was hard at times playing against Plano’s zone defense, but we figured it out in the second half.
“It’s pretty cool to know I got past Jack [Haynes] because he was a really great player. But now we’ve got to keep things going after this big win for us.”
Benning got some help from junior classmates Landon Muntz (12 points, seven rebounds), Quinn Baker (11 points, five rebounds) and Logan Aukland (nine points) as the Bulldogs shot 21 of 45 (47%) from the field while also outrebounding the Reapers 30-18.
Plano (9-19) honored seniors Sam Sifuentes, Jaylan Jimenez, James Pugh, Bernard Clark and Ayden Olson before the start of the game, and Sifuentes registered a team-best 13 points and six rebounds. Junior Davione Stamps added eight points, but the Reapers had trouble mustering much offense in the second half as Streator pulled away with the victory.
“We were just chasing after the half when they got on an early run in the third quarter and we’ve been struggling with that all year,” Plano coach Kyle Kee said. “In the first half, I thought we were active and engaged. But once Streator hit us with some early points in the second half, all of a sudden we just dropped our heads and it spiraled downward after that. I’m proud of our seniors even though we couldn’t get things done against a solid Streator team.”
Kee started all five seniors, but Streator started off with a 7-0 lead. From there, the Reapers embarked on a 9-4 run to close the gap to 11-9 after one quarter.
Stamps recorded all of his points in the second quarter with a left-wing 3-pointer to open the quarter followed by a nice basket off the glass at 5:30 and another 3 at 2:15 that helped Plano close the half down just 23-22.
But Streator opened the third quarter on fire as Aukland nailed a right-wing 3-pointer at 7:50, followed by a Muntz bucket at 6:55. Aukland added his third 3 at 6:20 as the Bulldogs raced ahead 31-22.
Plano countered by scoring the last six points of the quarter, as Armando Martinez helped complete a Reaper rally with a putback at the buzzer that cut the hosts’ deficit to 42-36.
That’s where Baker came alive in the low post for Streator, scoring six of his points at 6:20, 5:50 and 4:55 to build the Bulldogs’ lead to 51-38.
“Our coaching staff put me in positions to score some easy baskets down low and I was able to do my part, especially in the fourth quarter,” Baker said. “We worked really hard tonight bouncing back after that bad loss at home last night. It really restored our confidence knowing we’re a tough basketball team when we play well.”