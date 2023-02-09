Boys basketball: Dunlap’s 2nd-half pressure key in win over Ottawa

DUNLAP – The Ottawa boys basketball team played a solid first half in Wednesday’s game against host Dunlap, holding a two-point lead at the intermission.
However, the Eagles turned up the pressure on the defensive end to start the second half, which led to 15 of the Pirates’ 20 turnovers on the night and eventually gave the home team a 69-62 victory.
“I thought we came out on the road on a Wednesday night and competed pretty well,” said Ottawa coach Mark Cooper, whose team split a pair of games with the Eagles last season. “Other than the outcome, it was a good game. We’ve played them now three times in the past two seasons, and all of them have been pretty close games throughout.”
Dunlap held a three-point advantage early in the fourth quarter, then used a key 8-0 burst to push the lead to 57-46 with about three minutes to play.
Ottawa was able to slice the deficit to six points on four occasions in the final minutes, and once to four, but that was with 12 seconds left to play.
“We just needed to make a few more plays late in the third and early in the fourth quarter to keep things at a one-possession game,” Cooper said. “[Dunlap] ramped up the defensive pressure to start the second half, and we needed to handle that way better than we did. When your opponent turns up the pressure on defense, you have to be able to take people off the dribble, get some back-door cuts and get the ball into the lane to open things up. We just weren’t good enough in that aspect tonight.”
Cooper Knoll led Ottawa (12-12) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. Payton Knoll posted 14 points, Levi Sheehan had 11 points and four assists, Conner Price had 10 points and two steals, and Aiden Mucci had nine points and three rebounds.
“All in all, we had some good things tonight that we can build off of,” Cooper said. “We’ve had some issues in games where we’ve gotten down and we’ve rolled over. But tonight we showed some fight in battling back but just couldn’t find a way to get all the way back.”
Ottawa led 17-13 after a fast-paced opening quarter with Payton Knoll scoring nine points, including knocking down two of his three 3s in the contest.
In a slower-paced second quarter, two 3s from Cooper Knoll, another from Price and baskets by Mucci and Payton Knoll helped the visitors own a 30-28 halftime lead.
A pair of 3s by Griffin Card and a dunk off a steal by Austin Schaumburg helped Dunlap grab the lead and head to the fourth holding a 47-42 margin.
Card netted a game-high 18 points, while Gabe Munoz added 16, including 11 of 14 free throws, and Schaumburg 13.
“In the first half Ottawa was executing extremely well,” Dunlap coach Patrick Pokorny said. “They were working the ball around, being patient, spacing the floor and getting open 3s. We talked at halftime of how we needed to not allow that same thing in the second half.
“We wanted to come out in the second half and really guard them hard and my guys really did that. We also wanted to do a better job of getting back defensively in transition because Ottawa hurt us a little bit with that in the first two quarters. We also talked about rebounding being a big key as well, and I thought we held our own in that part of the game as well.”
Ottawa is back in action Friday at Kingman Gym in an Interstate 8 Conference game against La Salle-Peru. It will be the 250th meeting between the two rivals.