A history lesson before Ottawa and La Salle-Peru boys basketball meet Friday for the 250th time

Unlike football, the number of all-time meetings between two basketball programs isn’t mentioned very often, if at all.
In the college game, you may hear about the rivalry numbers if you are getting ready to watch Duke-North Carolina or Penn-Princeton or a number of Big Ten schools that have been playing each other for over the past century.
The Ottawa and La Salle-Peru boys basketball teams met for the very first time on Jan. 28, 1904, the Pirates winning that initial matchup 38-19. The Cavaliers returned the favor 25-20 three weeks later. The squads have played at least one game against each other every season since 1916.
This Friday night in an Interstate 8 Conference game at Kingman Gym, the two sides will battle it out for the 250th time.
La Salle-Peru leads the all-time series 141-108.
This season Ottawa and L-P have played twice, the Cavs winning 47-38 in the fifth-place game of the Dean Riley “Shootin’ the Rock” Thanksgiving Tournament, while the Pirates grabbed a 53-36 Interstate Eight Conference victory in L-P’s A.J. Sellett Gym in early January.
Over the past six years, I’ve been researching the series. Here are a few tidbits I’ve found that make this one of the best boys basketball rivalries in the state of Illinois:
• Since 1941 the teams have played 188 times, with each side winning 94 and only 33 total points — Ottawa (10,385) and La Salle-Peru (10,352) — separating them.
• La Salle-Peru has posted a pair (1920-24 and 1968-73) of 11-game winning streaks, while Ottawa has claimed seven-game win streaks twice (1987-1989 and 2016-2019).
• The most points scored in a game in the series by L-P was 86 in both 1972 and 1973, while Ottawa put up 84 in 1977.
• The teams have played each other four times in a season twice and three times in 31 campaigns.
• On their home courts, Ottawa is 62-58 and L-P 69-41. The Cavs have won 13 of the 18 games played on a neutral court.
• The teams have met 26 times in the postseason, including 10 times for a regional championship, the last in 2009. They have also played five times in sectionals, including for the title in 1937 and 1957.
• Over the years, 143 games have been decided by 10 or fewer points (57.4%), while 29 thrillers have been clinched by two or fewer points.
• Seven games have needed extra time to determine a winner —including the Feb. 16, 1988, tilt that Ottawa won 77-73 in double-overtime and the Dec. 7, 1963, game that L-P won 74-72 in triple-overtime — both at Kingman.
• Coming into Wednesday’s schedule, Ottawa is 12-11 overall and 8-4 in the I-8. La Salle-Peru is 16-11 and 5-6.