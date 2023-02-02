Girls basketball: Ottawa seniors start fast, easily handle Streator on senior night

OTTAWA – Even a cursory look at the records of rivals Ottawa and Streator would have told the average basketball fan their meeting Wednesday night at Kingman Gym could end up having a lopsided outcome, and that came to pass.
But despite the fact that the host Pirates breezed to a 56-15 nonconference, running-clock victory, both teams walked away with heads held high: Ottawa for executing well enough to send its four seniors away from their special night on a positive note, and the Bulldogs for showing effort and hustle from tip to buzzer, no matter the score.
Morgan Stone fired in 14 points and grabbed five rebounds, Grace Carroll added 12 points, Michaela Froisland chipped in seven points, and Ryleigh Stehl contributed no points but had four rebounds, four assists and solid defense as those seniors paced the Pirates (23-6) to the win in the next-to-last home game of their careers.
“I’m not a big shooter. I bring it on the defensive end, not the offensive. I just pass a lot, and that’s OK with me,” Stehl said with a laugh. “Some of the seniors don’t get the chance to play a lot, so we took care to practice even harder than usual to be ready for this and show everyone what we could do … and coming out with a win like this really makes us happy.”
Ellie Isermann scored five points, Charlee Bourell added four points, and Kora Lane snared four rebounds to pace the Bulldogs (4-23).
It was the emotion of senior night that carried the home team to the first 17 points of the game, 10 of those from Carroll. The Pirates’ defense forced eight of Streator’s 17 turnovers for the game in that opening quarter and allowed the Bulldogs only one field goal – a baseline bucket by sophomore Joey Puetz with 30.2 seconds left.
The visitors managed only a pair of Bourell free throws in the second quarter and finished the first half 1 for 13 from the field.
“We had some emotion tonight, but I thought we channeled that into positive energy on the floor,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “The four seniors and Marlie [Orlandi] that started showed a lot of defensive energy, and we were up the floor, forcing turnovers to get some runouts, then things started flowing offensively from there. That’s a credit to the four seniors who were leading the charge on that.
“Coach [Jacob] Durdan does a good job with Streator and will continue to in years to come. They battled, they competed the entire four quarters until the buzzer went off. They’ll keep improving, and we have to do that too, work hard in practice and keep getting better every day.”
The benches saw most of the action in the second half, with Isermann’s total offsetting the last five of Stone’s big night. Ottawa outrebounded the ‘Dogs 18-7 in the second half and finished with a 33-15 edge on the glass.
“Ottawa’s on-ball defense was tough, but our guards did a fine job. It was off-ball where we really struggled tonight,” Durdan said. “That said, I don’t think this score is any indication of where we’re at as a team this season. We’ve made great strides, leaps and bounds, to where we’re at as a program from Day 1, especially in the last month … and conference-wise, we’ve really turned it up and done good things.
“That’s a credit to how hard those girls have been working. I’m really proud of them.”
Streator gets no rest, traveling to Herscher for an Illinois Central Eight contest at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Ottawa concludes its Interstate 8 Conference slate with a road game against Sandwich at 7 p.m. Tuesday.