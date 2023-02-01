Boys basketball: Middle quarters cost Woodland in Warrior Dome loss to Lexington

RURAL STREATOR – The Woodland Warriors kept old Midstate Conference rival Lexington within arm’s reach for a quarter Tuesday evening despite managing only nine points themselves, limiting the 21-win Minutemen to 13.
One quarter was all it lasted, though.
Lexington put up 22 points in the second quarter and 17 in the third, while Woodland continued to be limited to 10 or fewer points in every period of a 64-32 loss to the Minutemen at the Warrior Dome.
“I think we just had a lot more confidence that second quarter,” said Lexington center Alec Thomas after scoring a game-high 23 points, including eight each in the second and third quarters. “We realized what we needed to do to beat their defense and figured out ways to score, and we just played harder defense in the second quarter, I feel like.”
Lexington improves to 22-5 on the season.
Woodland, with its fourth straight loss after back-to-back victories, falls to 6-18.
“Honestly, this has been the story all year,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “We start games pretty well, historically speaking. You look at the numbers, we come out fired up and ready to go. We execute the game plan. We guard really well.
“Just our Achilles’ heel all year has been going on those long scoring droughts. We’re getting good looks within the offense, we’re getting to the rim, just at the end of the day we’ve got to put the ball in the hoop. We’ve really been struggling, especially these past few games, scoring the ball.”
Thomas’ 23 points, 16 of those coming in the game’s middle quarters, far and away led all scorers, although Lexington teammates Ethan Storm and Griffen Hari were effective as well with nine points apiece – seven of Storm’s coming in the second quarter; seven of Hari’s occurring in the third. It was those middle quarters when a once close game became a runaway, with the Minutemen putting together an 11-0 run in the second and a 7-0 run in the third to pull away.
“I think our defensive intensity picked up after the first quarter,” Minutemen coach Doug Yoder said. “We put Logan [Friedmansky], our best defender, on their No. 1 [Connor Dodge] after he hit a 3 and an and-1, and Logan kind of shut him down. It looked like [Woodland] got tired a little bit, and I thought our defensive energy picked up and we started attacking the basket.”
Lexington’s advantage reached 20 points at 37-17 on a Hari mid-range jumper on the opening possession of the second half, then 30 points at 62-32 with 25 seconds left in the game.
Woodland’s limited early success on the offensive end came mostly from two players. Dodge scored five of the Warriors’ first-quarter points, with Nick Plesko scoring the other four. Plesko added four more in the second on his way to a team-best 10, Dodge finished right behind with nine points, and Jonathan Moore scoring all seven of his points in the game’s middle quarters.
The Warriors have the rest of the week off before closing the regular season continuing this six-game homestand. Woodland is home next Tuesday (vs. Earlville), Wednesday (vs. Leland) and Friday (vs. Marquette).
“We’re to the point now where we just have to find out how to put points together, how to win games,” Kaminke said. “We’re competing, we play hard, these kids love each other. But it’s hard to win games if you haven’t done it on a consistent level in the past, and we’re still trying to figure that out.”