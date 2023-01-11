Ottawa girls roll over Sandwich, but Pirate boys fall to Rochelle in OT

OTTAWA – When a lot of big, important things go right for a team, it gets a one-sided result like the Ottawa girls claimed against Sandwich at Kingman Gym on Tuesday night.
When some big things go right but a few lesser things go wrong, it ends up frustrated like the Pirates boys club did against Rochelle.
In an Interstate Eight Conference doubleheader against different schools for Ottawa, the girls used a hot start from junior Marlie Orlandi to jump on Sandwich from the beginning, grabbing a 19-6 advantage after one period, then cruising to a 55-32 victory over the Indians in the early contest,
In the later game, the Pirate boys rallied from 12 points down to get within one at the half, then outscored the Hubs 19-10 in the fourth period to force overtime. However, that’s where their resurgence ran out, the visitors getting a huge tie-breaking 3-pointer from 6-5 post Raul Aguirre and two clutch free throws from David Gerber to seal a 72-67 win.
Rochelle 72, Ottawa 67 OT
In the heartstopper of the night, seven Hubs scored in the first quarter as they jumped to leads of 18-6 in that stanza and 29-18 in the second before Keevon Peterson came off the Ottawa bench to spark a 20-12 second-period rally. His five points, six of Cooper Knoll’s 13 points on the night and Jonathan Cooper’s 3-ball with 4.2 seconds left got Ottawa (8-8, 5-2 I-8) within 35-34 at the break.
Rochelle surged again, using six points from sophomore Cayden Moore to grab a 55-42 advantage with 7:08 remaining in the fourth. But the Pirates rallied behind 10 of Levi Sheehan’s team-best 14 points in the fourth quarter, his second trey of the period giving Ottawa a 61-59 lead with 57 seconds showing.
A deuce by Carson Lewis at 32.5 sent the game into OT tied at 61.
“It felt like we were climbing uphill after first and third quarters,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “Still, we had a two-point lead late in regulation and we needed one stop to maybe get the win, but we weren’t able to do it … Levi hit a big 3 late, but up and down the lineup, we weren’t good enough tonight. I didn’t like our energy at times, we bobbled away too many rebounds, we didn’t shoot free throws well. We did a lot of things that cause teams to lose games.
“We have been very inconsistent and unless we are completely dialed in, the things that showed up tonight will show up.”
The extra session was knotted at 63 when Aguirre (20 points, nine rebounds) drained his big 3, then Gerber followed a converted steal by Peyton Knoll (nine points, 12 rebounds) with two clutch tosses with only 38.2 to go to help lift the Hubs to 6-10, 2-5. Ottawa finished just 11 of 22 from the line on the game.
“That was a huge shot for us,” said Rochelle coach Tim Thompson of Aguirre’s 3 in OT. “We were struggling at the time and not getting many good looks, turning the ball over a lot, so I’m glad he took that shot. He’s a good 3-point shooter and I want him to take a few more. He leaked out to that corner and came up big for us. And David hitting those free throws were also huge
“We struggled in the fourth quarter against Sandwich in our last game and blew a 15-point lead and lost, so when (Ottawa) went into a 1-3-1, I knew it was going to be difficult and we turned the ball over as much as we had all year, but the kids found a way to get this done.”
Ottawa 55, Sandwich 32
It was all Orlandi in the first period of the opener. The sophomore hit a pair of 3s around a Hailey Larsen lay-in, then capped a 17-4 start with a lay-up off an Ella Schmitz steal to put Ottawa in control early. She netted 10 points in the opening period and Grace Carroll added five as the home team led 19-6.
Sandwich got a bucket by Breanna Sexton to start the second quarter, but the Pirates (16-5, 6-1) netted the next 10 points to go up 29-8. The lead ballooned to as much as 42-14 on an Orlandi 3 with 3:23 left in the third quarter before all the subs came on.
Orlandi and Carroll finished with a game-high 18 points and 13 points, respectively, for Ottawa, which still sank just 50% (8 of 16) of their free throws.
“We needed a good response in all categories after a tough overtime loss at JCA last night,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “We had heavy legs, we played Saturday, we played Monday and we had to come up with some energy for a big conference game at home tonight. We did that, enough to be solid in all categories: we had to get back to our roots defensively, we had to run the floor, we had to get runout and, when we needed be patient on the offensive end, we had to shoot with confidence from anywhere on the floor.
We did a good job of all those things from beginning to end, really … When Marlie knocks a few down early, it’s usually a good sign for us.”
Despite the recent return of 6-1 post Claire Allen, the Indians struggled offensively, connecting on just 6 of 21 shots in the first half and ended up a chilly 13 of 41 (31.7%) for the night. Hannah Treptow led her team with nine points.