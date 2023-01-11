Boys basketball: Tommy Durdan’s early 3 helps spark Marquette Academy past Newark

OTTAWA – Anyone who follows Marquette Academy boys basketball knows senior guard Tommy Durdan is pretty good at taking the ball to the basket and finishing.
But in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s nonconference game against Newark, Durdan showed another part of his game that isn’t bad either.
Durdan, already with a steal turned layup in the scorebook, knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner 3:20 into the opening quarter to start the Crusaders on an 8-0 run.
The hosts went on to lead throughout the game in a 59-38 victory over the Norsemen at Bader Gym.
“That’s not really my game, and I know that, but I also feel if I’m wide open I can knock it down,” Durdan said. “I had a great pass from Krew [Bond] off his drive, and [Newark’s] defense had really sucked in to take him away going to the basket. It felt good off my hand, and it was a boost to see it go through the hoop.
“We knew Newark is a team that was going to play at a fast tempo and that was going to be scrappy, so we had to come out right from the start with high energy. We didn’t do that last Friday against Roanoke-Benson and put ourselves in a bad situation. Tonight, I feel we came out with the motor running pretty good from the beginning.”
Durdan led four Crusaders in double figures, finishing with a team-high 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals. Griffin Walker (three steals), Alex Graham (four steals) and Logan Nelson (three rebounds, two assists, three steals, three blocks) all netted 10 points each.
“It a shot [Durdan] almost has to take; he was wide open,” MA coach Todd Hopkins said. “He knows what his strengths are with the ball, taking it to the basket, but he’s also capable of making that shot if he needs to. It was a good shot early in the game that kind of got us going.
“We didn’t have a very good start last Friday, but we did much better in that area tonight. Newark is a very good team that plays extremely hard, and they just don’t stop coming after you. They missed some easy looks there in the first quarter, which could’ve made things a little tighter. They are going to win more than they lose by the end of the season, I promise you that.”
Marquette (12-5) finished shooting 47% (22 of 47) from the field, while Newark shot 33% (16 of 49). The Norsemen held a 34-24 advantage on the boards but committed 25 turnovers to the Crusaders’ 15.
Forward Zach Carlson paced Newark with game-highs in points (18) and rebounds (11), while Joe Martin posted 12 points and five rebounds. Cole Reibel led the Norsemen with three assists and four steals.
“These guys continue to play super hard, and I certainly appreciate that as their coach, but we also continue to make simple mistakes.” Newark coach Kyle Anderson said. “Tonight was much like most of our season has gone, as we didn’t get off to a great start, had way too many turnovers and missed a number of layups. Marquette did a really good job of turning any turnover we had into transition the other way, and more likely than not, put the ball in the basket.
“We going to get better and I’m still searching for the right things to help us be successful, but we have to find a way to take care of the basketball better than we have. We played a little more of a trapping defense tonight, some out of necessity, and we’ve been slowly putting that in. We want to be a team that can mix up looks on the defensive end of the floor. We’ll get there.”
Newark (7-9) is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday, hosting Plano. Marquette travels for a Tri-County Conference showdown with Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday.