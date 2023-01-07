Ottawa, Sandwich, Streator’s initial reactions on first experience with shot clock

In June of 2021, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) began allowing states to adopt a rule using a 35-second shot clock, and in June of 2022, the IHSA Board of Directors approved the use for the 2022-23 season for regular-season tournaments and shootout events.
Over a dozen states already use the shot clock throughout the entire season, and it was used in a handful of boys and girls Thanksgiving and 10 Christmas tournaments across Illinois and will be used at a dozen shootouts the remainder of the season
During this past Plano Christmas Classic, a number of area coaches and players were able to see how it affects the game in real time.
“My general opinion on it is that it’s a positive thing,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “For the large part in our four games, I really didn’t notice it, except when we were late in a quarter or in the final few minutes of the game. With five minutes to go and a five- to six-point lead you just have to play things out, attack a little more than you would without the shot clock.
“I didn’t think playing with a shot clock impacted the game in a negative way, and I think it produces more exciting finishes. It didn’t affect the play from possession to possession like I thought it might. That first game, first half I totally forgot we were even using it.
“We did have a situation in our first game against Hinckley-Big Rock where we had a very good defensive possession late and ultimately forced a kind of desperation shot as the shot clock wound down. Then in the final moments, we were up two with 45 seconds left and they had a foul to give. They ended up fouling us with 25 seconds left to reset the shot clock. Strategy came into play there: Do you foul, or do you try and force a tough shot with the clock running out?”
In August of last year, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said via a release, “The IHSA’s survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to (fully) implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture. Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on game play, game management and school finances.”
Following each event that uses the shot clock, the IHSA will send a questionnaire to all competing coaches, game administration and others to gather general information regarding the event and the implementation of the shot clock. It’s expected the IHSA Board of Directors will review the results of the questionnaires in the spring of 2023 to determine how the shot clock might be used during the 2023-24 season.
“The only difference, I felt, of having the shot clock was having awareness at the end of quarters and then late game, especially with under four minutes to play,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “I could see where as a coach, your strategy may have to change depending on the situation, but to be honest we didn’t have a situation in our games that made us change much of what we would have done without the shot clock being used.
“Having 35 seconds to either shoot the basketball or stop the other team from shooting is a long time. The shot clock prevents a team with the lead late from milking the clock. So, if you’re the team trailing and still within striking distance, it gives you little hope, but also, if you’re a team that handles the ball well, you still have the upper hand.
“I don’t have strong feelings either way for using a shot clock in every game. If we have it, great, and if we don’t have it, great. I really don’t have my feet dug into the ground where I’d say either way is wrong. Whatever ends up happening with the shot clock moving forward, we will, as coaches and players, adapt to it.”
Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan isn’t that far removed from playing with the shot clock. Kozan — a 1,000-point scorer and all-stater at Providence Catholic High School — played at DII Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark., from 2013-17, scoring 1,259 points and sinking 250 3-pointers in his career there.
“I love having the shot clock,” said Kozan, who was an assistant at Judson University and Southeast Missouri State before taking over the Indians sideline. “I’m not sure it’s something that is plausible to be able to do for every game in every gym. but having it at Plano was pretty cool, in my opinion. It eliminates fouling at the end of game, plus gives an advantage to teams that are very good defensively.
“We didn’t have any shot-clock violations either way in any of our four games. It really only affected what we would have done without it in our opening game against Yorkville Christian. We had a three-point lead with about a minute to go and normally would have attempted to hold on to the ball, run some clock and make them foul us, but instead we had to continue to look to score.
“It’s a part of the game that you may not pay attention to for the first 28 minutes of the game, but you sure do when it gets down to crunch time in a close game.”