Boys basketball: Streator puts on the pressure, piles up the points against Herscher

STREATOR – Herscher won the opening tip of its Friday night visit to Streator, allowing fans at Pops Dale Gymnasium an immediate glimpse of things to come.
The Bulldogs pressured the basketball.
The Bulldogs took the basketball.
Then the Bulldogs scored the basketball.
Streator forced a turnover on the game’s opening possession, 14 in the first half and 22 for the contest in its 69-45, taking-care-of-business Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over the Tigers. The win lifts Streator to 9-7 overall, 6-0 in the ICE Conference.
“Our coaches talked about coming out ready and pressuring the ball,” said Bulldogs junior Logan Aukland, who finished with half of Streator’s 16 steals on the night and added eight points, five rebounds and four assists. “That’s how we win games. We pressure the ball and try to get a lot of steals ever game.
“We feed off each other.”
Christian Benning, now one steal behind Aukland for the team lead this season, added six steals to go with his game-high five assists and 19 points. Nolan Lukach also scored 19 for the Bulldogs, completing the double-double with 13 rebounds. Cade Peterson – playing his first home game of the season after suffering a preseason injury – had a key end of the first quarter/start of the second to allow Streator to pull away on his way to a 10-point, five-rebound performance.
For the Bulldogs, it all started, from the very first possession, with defense.
“Overall, that’s been our Achilles’ heel all year, handling the ball,” Herscher coach Brent Offill said. “We knew [Streator was] going to put a little pressure on us, and we’ve been getting a lot better at it and in the second half did better, but we started bad, we didn’t rebound real well, and they were more physical than us. That really hampered us running our offense.”
Of the Tigers’ first four possessions, three ended in turnovers. That allowed Streator to race out to a double-digit lead as early as 14-4 less than 5 1/2 minutes in, but Herscher (2-13 overall, 0-6 ICE) rallied and drew as close as 14-11 before Peterson’s hot stretch returned the Bulldogs advantage to double digits in the opening 30 seconds of the second period, where it comfortably stayed for the remainder.
Streator’s lead surpassed 20 points, 42-21, midway through the third quarter on a half-court pass from Benning cashed in by a Lukach layup. Herscher’s deficit would remain in the high-teens/low-20s until the final horn despite three triple-digit scoring efforts – Brock Wenzelman with 16 points, Blake Ritsema with 12 and Cayden Fowler with 10.
“We wanted to come out and set the tone defensively,” Bulldogs coach Beau Doty said. “I thought we were good at speeding the game up a little bit. Our half-court defense was lacking at times, but Herscher has two really good players in Wenzelman and Ritsema who can score, and they hurt us at times, made some tough shots at times.
“But we tried to stick to our game plan with ball pressure and trying to influence them to their weak hand, and we pointed out to the guys that when we did that, usually positive things happened for us.”
The Tigers lost the turnover battle 22-13, the rebounding battle 33-24 and were outshot by the Bulldogs 45% (27 of 60) to 42.6% (20 of 47).
Streator is scheduled back in action with a rare nontournament Thursday game next week, a showdown in Braidwood with a Reed-Custer team hot on the Bulldogs’ hind paws in the Illinois Central Eight Conference race.
Herscher hosts Iroquois West on Saturday.