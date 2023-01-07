Boys basketball: Second-half intensity lifts Marquette past Roanoke-Benson

OTTAWA – There was little doubt entering Friday night’s Tri-County Conference encounter with Roanoke-Benson that Marquette had several huge advantages going into it. In addition to being in the friendly confines of Bader Gym, the Crusaders also had a substantial surplus of experience, depth and physical strength.
The only thing that was lacking was the motivation to play the way they are capable, but a little halftime pep talk from coach Todd Hopkins took care of that.
On the heels of a tough overtime road loss to defending Class 1A state champ Yorkville Christian on Thursday, Marquette understandably came out a little lackluster in the first half Friday and fell behind the Rockets by as many as nine in the second quarter.
After a halftime talking to, it corrected that with a renewed vigor during a game-changing 24-8 third period rush led by 12 points from senior Griffin Walker. It carried that momentum through for a lopsided 58-40 victory over the Rockets.
Walker finished with 17 points, Krew Bond had 10 and Tommy Durdan added nine for Marquette (11-5, 2-0 T-C), while Taylor Waldron and Bond each snared a team-high five rebounds.
They needed all of those to offset a solid night by R-B freshman Jude Zeller, who led all scorers with 18 points and seven rebounds for R-B (5-9, 3-1).
“They played very well, but we did not play well in the first half,” Walker said, “But we all played a lot better in the second. My teammates were getting me open looks, and that helped a lot, and we played a lot better defense in the second half, too.”
After an uneventful first period, the Rockets took off in the second quarter, scoring the first eight points and 10 of the first 12 for a 19-12 lead on two Zeller free throws with 3:26 remaining. A jump hook in the lane by Zeke Kearfott at the 1:29 mark made it to 23-14 before a Waldron toss and Peter McGrath’s running buzzer-beater set it at 23-17 at the break.
“We knew coming in how physical Marquette is, how strong they are at really every position, but we had us outrebounding them 17-6 in the first half, if that’s correct, so I was very pleased. … This is one of our better games of the year,” R-B coach Abe Zeller said, “But in the second half, they just wore us down. Even in the first quarter, when they brought that whole second five out there and didn’t miss a beat, that showed the depth they have. Even though they had a long night the night before against Yorkville Christian, they had enough energy to get it done.”
But the third quarter was a different story. After a floater by Zeller took the R-B lead to eight, Marquette reeled off the next nine points, including two Waldron buckets around one by Durdan before two Walker free throws put the hosts on top again.
Walker drained a pair of treys as he scored 10 of the next 13 Marquette points that, capped by a Charlie Mullen deuce, gave the Cru a 41-31 advantage through three.
The home team sank 8 of 10 shots in the fourth to win going away.
“The first half was awful. We had some lazy passes and our defense wasn’t up on our guys and we had no energy. Maybe we thought we could just show up,” Hopkins said. “No disrespect to Roanoke-Benson because they played awesome, his young kids are gonna be awesome very soon down the line.
“But after they got lit up (at half), give our guys credit. They took a chewing out and played a lot better in the second half. The intensity was a lot better and that’s how we have to play every night. When we do that, we’re all right. When we don’t, anyone in the state can beat us … Griff got hot, hit some big shots to get us going, but the big things was the intensity, especially in that third quarter.”