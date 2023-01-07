Boys basketball: Patient Putnam County tops Woodland 50-30 in Tri-County contest

GRANVILLE — It’s said that patience is a virtue.
It’s also been a key the Putnam County boys basketball team’s success when it has taken the floor against Woodland over the past 10 days.
The Panthers, who defeated the Warriors by nine points on the third day of the recent Marquette Christmas Tournament, used a deliberate offense against the Warriors zone and a trapping 3/4-court defense to begin the second quarter to helped produce an 11-0 run and eventually earn a 50-30 Tri-County Conference victory at R.M. Germano Gymnasium on Friday night.
“We wanted to be patient for sure tonight,” said Putnam County coach Harold Fay, still without starting senior guard Austin Mattingly (foot injury). “We are missing a couple shooters with either injury or sickness, so we wanted to slow things down. We wanted to make five or six passes and then attack off the rotation of the defense. We wanted to keep Woodland’s zone moving to create gaps and also hopefully give us better chances for offensive rebounds.
“Our press really was the key for us tonight, especially early on. I decided to go with it to start the second quarter, and right away the guys caused three or four turnovers, and then we were also able to convert those into points.”
Putnam County (15-4, 2-1) received 15 points each from Owen Saepharn and Jackson McDonald (five rebounds, three steals). with Wyatt Grimshaw (seven rebounds) adding nine points and Andrew Pyszka six assists. The Panthers finished hitting 55% (18 of 33) of their shots and held a 22-18 rebound advantage.
Jonathan Moore led Woodland (4-12, 0-4) with nine points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals. Nick Plesko (five rebounds) and Tucker Hill each netted six points, while Connor Dodge had four points and three assists. The Warriors made 38% (11 of 29) from the floor and lost the turnover battle 16-12.
“The plan for us tonight wasn’t much different than last week at Marquette, in that we wanted to sit back in our zone and make it tough for them to get the ball inside,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “But unfortunately, like last week, they were very patient and were able to find some open spots and knock down shots in key situations. Then late when we had to pressure and take some chances, things got away from us.
“They also kind of hit us there with their run-and-jump 3/4 press to start the second quarter, and even though we knew that was coming at some point and we spent the last couple days working on it, we aren’t able to simulate their quickness and length. We were able to cut the lead to five a couple times in the middle of the third, but just couldn’t get over the hump.”
The PC second-quarter burst included consecutive hoops from McDonald, two free throws by Orlando Harris, then a layup and 3-pointer from the wing by Saepharn.
Woodland used a triple from Hill and a layup by Moore in the third to slice the disadvantage to five each time, but four points from Grimshaw and a corner trey by McDonald in the opening two minutes of the fourth grew the lead to 35-19.
“We then had a very good start to the fourth quarter, and from there were able hold a comfortable lead the rest of the way,” Fay said. “This was a nice way for us to start the new year. This game was closer than the final score, for sure. It seemed like any time we looked to maybe bust the game open a little, Woodland would find a way to get right back in it. They are a scrappy, well-coached team that just keeps coming at you.”
Woodland is right back on the court as the Warriors play Serena at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Putnam County is off until next Friday when it hosts Lowpoint-Washburn at 7 p.m.