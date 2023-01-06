Girls basketball: Sizzling Somonauk shoots past Earlville 60-36 in LTC matchup

SOMONAUK — The Somonauk girls basketball team was hitting figuratively and literally on all cylinders right from the start of their Little Ten Conference game against visiting Earlville on Thursday night.
The Bobcats — which held a 19-9 lead after the opening quarter before using a game-changing 13-2 run to start the second frame — connected on their first 17 shots from inside the arc and 65% for the opening half in an eventual 60-36 victory over the Red Raiders.
“Those are good stats to have,” Somonauk coach Jason Zaleski said with a smile. “We did a very good job in transition, really executed what we wanted to do in the half-court offensively and shared the basketball. When you do all those things on top of playing pretty solid on the defensive end and you rebound the basketball, you’d hope to be on the winning end like we were tonight.
“We came out clicking right from the start and just played an overall great game. This is a good bounce back after a couple of tough games against (one-loss) Amboy.”
Somonauk (5-14, 3-1) — which finished shooting 49% and recorded 21 assists on 25 made baskets — was led by 18 points each from senior Katleyn Curtis (five rebounds, five assists, five steals) and junior Haley McCoy (9-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, four assists), while junior Josie Rader added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“Playing Amboy our past two games was tough, they are a really good team, but I thought tonight we all just came out with a ton of confidence,” Curtis said. “I feel we played a really good game and were playing as a team. Everything just seemed to click for us, and I felt like we did a lot of things we’ve been working on better.
“We have a fast team and I think we were able to use that advantage tonight. Coach Zaleski wants us to get up and down the floor, beat the other team to the hoop, and I think we did that maybe better than we have in any game all season.”
Earlville held an early 7-6 lead before the hosts used an 11-2 burst, including five points from Rader and four more by McCoy, which helped push the margin to double digits.
Somonauk then used a 10-0 run, starting with a Rader 15-foot jumper and ending on consecutive layups by McCoy, to hold a 38-20 lead at halftime and extended the cushion to 53-38 heading to the final eight minutes.
Earlville (6-11, 2-2), which struggled from the floor hitting just 34% on the night and lost the rebounding battle 30-24, was paced by 15 points, four assists and seven steals from junior Mady Olson. Junior Nevaeh Sansone posted 14 points and six rebounds, while senior Lexie Campbell had five points and six assists.
“We’re a young team with only starting one senior and asking a lot from a sophomore and freshman,” Earlville coach Brandon Skolek said, his club dropping its third straight game. “Also, without much depth, only eight girls on the roster, we are kind of pigeon-toed into playing a zone defense. Somonauk is a very organized team and found almost every gap and then shot the ball very well ... it just seemed like they didn’t miss.
“The tempo, and credit to Somonauk, also started getting faster as the game went on and we weren’t able to keep things at the slower pace like we like them. We were able to hang with them for a while, but the combination of them knocking down shots and speeding things up were the two biggest keys.”
Somonauk is back in action on Saturday when it hosts Plano at 7 p.m. Earlville returns to the court at 7 p.m. on Monday at LTC foe Hinckley-Big Rock.