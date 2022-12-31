Boys basketball: Streator finishes strong, tops Ottawa for 7th at Plano

PLANO – Christian Benning wasn’t going to allow the fatigue of Streator playing in its fourth game in four days slow him down Friday.
Not against a rival.
“It’s the fourth game in four days, but you’re playing Ottawa, so you play your butt off,” Benning said after finishing the seventh-place game at the Plano Christmas Classic.
The Bulldogs junior guard had perhaps his best game of the season in the tourney finale against the rival Pirates. Benning scored 23 of his game-high 33 points in the first half, and netted the last four of his points during Streator’s 15-0 run to close out the contest, which turned a close battle into a 64-51 victory.
Led by stellar defense and Benning’s big effort that also included 11 rebounds and five steals, the win interrupted Ottawa’s recent dominance in the rivals’ head-to-head series, which included taking 13 of the last 14 meetings and six straight prior to Friday.
“I knew I could run-and-gun on them, I’d did it before and I just knew I could beat them down the court, score a layup,” Benning said. “Everything felt pretty good. I was loose with it and knew I needed to have a big game for my team, and that’s what I did.
“It feels nice to get this ‘W’ and finish the year strong. We can take this with us into 2023.”
It took every one from Benning’s first-half outburst to offset Ottawa’s march to the free-throw line, where it connected on 14 of 15 to take leads of 12-6 and 16-10.
Cooper and his brother, Payton Knoll, finished with 14 points apiece, the former grabbing eight rebounds and the latter nine, for Ottawa (6-7).
The Bulldogs (8-6) stormed back in the second quarter behind Benning, who netted 11 points in a 15-2 streak that opened up a 27-18 margin midway through the quarter. Six straight points by Cooper Knoll to start the third quarter started the see-saw rocking.
After a 3-pointer by Huston Hart and a layup by Conner Price, a Payton Knoll drive with 5:15 showing in the fourth gave the Pirates a 51-49 lead, but that’s where Ottawa’s offense just stopped. The Pirates finished the night with 25 turnovers and shot just 12.5% (2 of 16) from the 3-point line.
“We have to make sure we continue to take good shots,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said, “but it’s hard to overcome 2 for 16 and 1 for 20 (in Thursday’s 59-46 loss to Yorkville Christian) from beyond the arc in back-to-back games, but the 25 turnovers was the major struggle for us tonight … We turned the ball over too much and between that and the shooting, that’s not winning basketball. Despite that, we were tied at 51 with just over four minutes to go. We just can’t put ourselves in that situation.”
After a Benning basket tied it at 51, a clutch 3-pointer by Landon Muntz with 2:52 left gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
A bucket and two free throws from Logan Aukland around another Benning haske took the lead to nine inside the last minute, before a pair of free throws each from Adam Williamson and Muntz capped it.
“Playing a fourth game in four days and not playing for a high place, it’s good to be playing someone you’re familiar with and someone you have a little rivalry with,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “It helps get the kids’ juices flowing and you could see that today. It didn’t have that fourth day feel at all.
“Ottawa’s had our number because they’re really good and really well coached, so we haven’t been able to get over the hump a lot against them over the years, so to do that today is going to be a big confidence booster for our kids.”