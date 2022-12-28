Boys basketball: Streator’s Logan Aukland, Christian Benning come through in the clutch to top Hinckley-Big Rock

PLANO – It all came down to the last two minutes of play between No. 8 seed Streator and unseeded Hinckley-Big Rock in Tuesday evening’s opening-round thriller at the 59th Plano Christmas Classic.
Trailing by two late in the game, the Bulldogs turned to Christian Benning and Logan Aukland to deliver in crunch time.
The junior classmates sparked an 8-0 final rally, elevating Streator to a scintillating 57-51 victory at Reaper Gym in a game that saw 16 lead changes during the final 16 minutes.
Benning led the way, pumping in a game-high 24 points with six buckets, 12 free throws and a team-best nine rebounds.
Aukland chipped in with 12 points, including a basket and two free throws in the waning moments that helped seal the deal for Streator.
“I just knew I had to make some plays to help get us the lead after we were behind,” Aukland said. “I was able to get one on a run-out, and then I just wanted the ball to maybe hit a couple of free throws late. I was glad I made them to help us win.”
Streator (7-5) also received eight key points from junior Landon Muntz as the Bulldogs advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup with No. 1 seed and defending champion Burlington Central (8-3) in the last game Wednesday at The Classic with an 8:30 p.m. scheduled tip-off.
“It felt tonight like we had nine years off instead of nine days since we played last, and I think we forgot the intensity which you have to have to compete, and Hinckley-Big Rock did a tremendous job against us tonight,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “They’re super dynamic, athletic … with some great players.
“But I was happy to see us respond late in the game to get the win against a very talented basketball team. If this wasn’t our best win of the year, it was definitely one of the top two.”
H-BR (10-4) saw 6-foot-5 sophomore post sensation Martin Ledbetter pace its effort with 15 points and nine rebounds. Senior Ben Hintzsche matched Ledbetter with 15 points, but Ledbetter was hampered with foul trouble most of the night, which limited the Royals’ overall effectiveness on both ends of the floor.
H-BR now moves on to the consolation side of the bracket Wednesday, when it will take on unseeded Coal City (3-8) at 2 p.m.
“It was a great game, no doubt, and we’re a very young team with only one senior in the starting lineup,” H-BR coach Seth Sanderson said. “It was an excellent back-and-forth contest, but we just ran out of time at the end. Credit Streator for getting things done when they needed to after we had a lead.
“It’s a learning experience for us, and I’m happy for competing so well here to open the tournament against a very good team.”
Ledbetter was a beast in the paint through the early going, registering nine points to help the Royals race out to an 18-8 lead after eight minutes of play.
But he sat most of the second quarter with his second and third fouls as the Bulldogs went on a 14-7 run to close the gap to 25-22 at the halftime. Benning scored eight points, including a runner in the lane with 20 seconds to go that gave him 12 at the break.
“I saw some opportunities to get to the basket in the second quarter, and I knew we had to make up some ground after we fell behind so early,” Benning said. “In the third period we knew we had to keep it going.”
Nine lead changes ensued after halftime, with sophomore Nolan Lukach scoring six inside baskets and Muntz scoring with 45 seconds to go that gave Streator a 38-37 lead entering the final quarter.
There, the Royals owned a 51-49 lead on Ben Hintzche’s three-point play at the 2:25 mark. Aukland and Benning took over from there as the Bulldogs advanced to Wednesday’s showdown with Burlington Central.
“We couldn’t have asked for a bigger win to start this tournament,” Benning said. “Now we’ve got some great momentum moving forward.”