Boys basketball: Ottawa tops Lisle 65-55 in game of streaks to open Plano Classic

PLANO — The Ottawa Pirates and Lisle Lions took each other’s best shots trading runs of points throughout Tuesday’s opening-round matchup at the 59th Plano Christmas Classic.
But Ottawa senior Levi Sheehan sparked the biggest rally of the contest with 10 of his career-best 22 points coming early in the third quarter during a 14-2 run as the Pirates eventually hung on to earn a 65-55 victory at Reaper Gym.
“I was getting a few run-outs right after halftime, and I hit a couple of 3-pointers too, so I guess it was a pretty good start to the third quarter,” Sheehan said. “It was tough coming in today not knowing that much about Lisle, and it really was a game of runs and an overall great team victory to get us started in the right direction here at Plano.”
Sheehan also had some fine help from Cooper Knoll, who tallied 16 points. Connor Price and Huston Hart each chipped in with eight apiece as Ottawa shot a respectable 23 of 48 (48%) from the field through a contest that was marked by several big momentum switches.
“We spurted out a little bit in the first quarter, and then they had a kid hit three 3s off the bench to tighten things up in the second period,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “Then we got off to a good start in the second half with some transition points and that big run.
“But we weren’t able to put the game away until late, so give Lisle credit for countering with some rallies of its own.”
Lisle received a team-best 15 points from Drew Nigro, 13 tallies and four 3s off the hands of Matthew Williamson, while Casey Rosenberg popped in 11 markers as the Lions eventually cut the Pirates lead to five points with 2:25 to go in the waning minutes of the contest. But that’s as close as they could get.
“They made their runs and we made ours fighting back late, but we just couldn’t get over the hump against a very good Ottawa team,” Lisle coach Andrew Webber said. “We had our chances, we battled hard, I thought, and we showed signs of improvement even though things didn’t go our way in the end.”
Ottawa (6-4) opened the contest with a 15-5 run, as Sheehan dropped in a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 2:40 mark. Lisle (6-6) countered with a mini 7-3 rally to close the first quarter down 18-12 and then opened the second stanza with back-to-back 3-balls from Nigro and Zach Ebert to tie the score at 18-18 one minute in.
However, the Pirates built their lead back up to 31-21 after a 13-3 run when Sheehan drained his second 3 from the left baseline at 2:30 followed by a Payton Knoll layup 35 seconds later.
Lisle closed the first half with six consecutive tallies to cut Ottawa’s lead to 31-28 at the break.
After the half, Sheehan really heated up with 10 points on a trio of run-out buckets, a left-wing triple and an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Pirates their biggest lead at 45-30 with four minutes to go in the period.
“I knew after they cut our lead down to only three at half that we had to come out strong in the third quarter,” Sheehan said. “I really felt good, and shots just kept going in. But we still had work to do, because they weren’t giving up.”
With Ottawa ahead 52-41 entering the final frame Lisle ignited its final push with a 12-6 rally that cut the Pirate lead to 58-53 with 2:25 to play. Hart drained a huge right-wing 3-ball at 2:00, Sheehan canned a pair of free throws at 0:51 and Cooper Knoll tallied an inside bucket with 37 seconds to go that ended the game with a 7-2 Ottawa run.
The No. 6-seeded Pirates will now battle No. 2 seed Marmion (9-3) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Plano’s quarterfinal round. The Cadets defeated Morris 65-36 Tuesday to advance.