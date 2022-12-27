Boys basketball: No rust for Marquette Academy in tourney-opening triumph over Woodland

OTTAWA – Any basketball coach will tell you there is always a concern coming off a few days away from the normal routine how their team will respond.
After not having practices due to the weather and Christmas holiday, the No. 2-seeded Marquette Academy boys basketball team hit their own Bader Gymnasium floor running on Monday night against Woodland to open both teams Marquette Christmas Tournament schedule.
The Crusaders rolled to a 22-8 first-quarter lead, then extended the advantage to 41-17 at the half and 66-26 after three quarters in an eventual 77-38 running-clock triumph over the Warriors.
Marquette (8-3) now advances to play Earlville – a 70-48 winner over No. 7 seed Gardner-South Wilmington – at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while Woodland (2-10) will play the Panthers at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
“The kids played a really solid game and there wasn’t a hangover from the Christmas break like I worried about,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “Because of the weather we hadn’t had practice in three days, but we were able to get together in the morning and have a short practice to get ready for tonight.
“Give our guys a ton of credit, they came ready to play and there was no doubt about it.”
Marquette was led by Krew Bond’s game-high 16 points and two steals. Denver Trainor posted 13 points and five rebounds, Tommy Durdan 12 points and three assists, Caden Eller 11 points, Charlie Mullen eight points and six rebounds, and Taylor Waldron seven points and a game-best seven rebounds.
Woodland was paced by 15 points from Connor Dodge, while Tucker Hill and Noah Decker registered six points each.
“We knew coming in tonight was going to be a tough matchup for us,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “Marquette is a top 25 Class 1A team in the state for a reason. They are super quick and super athletic. To be honest, our goal tonight was to come here and compete, to trade blows with them as long as we could.
“Unfortunately, some of our early turnovers mixed with really good offense from them put us down really quickly. They were able to put together some big runs and we went long periods of time without scoring the ball.
“We had a game cancelled last week and we hadn’t played in 10 days ... it’s not an excuse and playing that game may not have changed what happened here tonight, but that made things extra tough for us. We will recess our goals and come back here (Tuesday) ready to play and hopefully play better than we did tonight.”
Marquette held a 4-3 lead early on, but then exploded on a 18-5 burst to finish the quarter with Durdan’s six points and five more from Trainer fueling the run.
The Crusaders made it a 20-point (33-13) contest on a Waldron layup at the 2-minute, 38-second mark of the second quarter, a 30-point lead (49-19) on 10-foot jumper by Bond with 5:10 to go in the third and a 41-point margin (60-19) on a Mullen layup with 2:31 left in the third.
Marquette finished the game hitting 56% (29 of 52) from the floor, while Woodland sank 33% (14 of 43). The hosts also won the rebound (33-23) and turnover (20-6) battles.
“We wanted to put a lot of defensive pressure on Woodland ... really just get after them,” Hopkins said. “We were concerned with No. 1 (Connor Dodge) and No. 3 (Tucker Hill) shooting the 3, and while they got a couple late, I thought we did a great job of taking them away for the most part and didn’t let them get going early.
“We just have to keep playing hard and keep crashing the boards. We can always do a better job on help-side defense and free throws (14 of 23), but tonight was a good way for us to start the tournament on our home floor.”