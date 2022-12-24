Boys basketball: Handful of local teams ready to toll at the Plano Classic

Next Tuesday the 59th edition of the annual Plano Christmas Classic will get underway at Plano High School with 16 teams competing at the always competitive holiday basketball staple.
Five of the Times/News Tribune area schools – Mendota, Newark, Ottawa, Sandwich and Streator – are ready to go and are guaranteed four games each at the tournament that will run from Dec. 27 thru Dec. 30 within the confines of Reaper Gym.
Tipping off the proceedings at 9 a.m. on Tuesday will be unseeded Mendota (6-6) vs. No. 3 seeded Kaneland (11-1).
The Trojans – led by first year coach Steve Wasmer – have a rich history at The Classic appearing in the championship game seven times throughout history winning the event in 1986, ‘89 and ‘95 while finishing second in ‘93, ‘94, ‘97 and 2014. Mendota is one of only six three-time winners at Plano as is Kaneland (’88, ‘94, ‘09).
Game 2 will pit unseeded Sandwich (8-4) against No. 6 seed Yorkville Christian (2-11) at 10:30 a.m.
The Indians have won The Classic twice (’83, ‘87) also finishing second two times (’91, ‘98). Sandwich has not won a first-round game at Plano since 2018 but is on a roll winning its’ last three consecutive contest vs. Plano, La Salle-Peru and Somonauk. The Indians got blown out last year in round one 95-43 coincidentally enough by Yorkville Christian the eventual 2021-22 Class 1A State Champions.
“I think we’re playing good basketball right now entering The Classic and the guys are buying in to playing a hard, hustling style on the court,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “We lost all four games at Plano last year including that first one to Yorkville Christian and we know they’re tough even though they only have two wins. We’re excited and hoping for a little redemption next week.”
In the third game of Day 1 No. 7 seed Ottawa (5-4) will take on unseeded Lisle (6-5) at 12:30 p.m.
The Pirates are another three-time Classic champion winning it all in 2012, ‘13 and ‘16 while finishing second in 2018. Lisle has never advanced to the title tilt at Plano.
“Lisle’s been playing very well the last couple of weeks and has a big kid who’s very dominant with a good group of complementary players,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “We’re going to have to play well in that first game in order to give ourselves an opportunity to advance. We take a lot of pride in this tournament having won it three times. Our kids are hopefully going to do what is necessary to get on the winner’s side of the bracket and see what can happen from there.”
Game 4 will signal No. 2 seed Marmion’s return to the Classic as the only newcomer to this year’s field. The Cadets (8-3) will battle unseeded Morris (3-7) at 2 p.m. Marmion is a two-time winner at Plano way back in the consecutive seasons of 1974 and ‘75 while Morris has never won the event but finished second to Ottawa in 2013.
Unseeded Newark (6-4) is legendary at the Classic having appeared in the championship game a record nine times while wearing the crown a tournament best four times in 1965, ‘82, ‘85 and ‘92. The Norsemen have also finished second on five occasions in 1964, ‘84, ‘87, 2010 and most recently 2016 when they fell to Ottawa in the championship contest.
Newark – who is led by first year coach Kyle Anderson – will take to the court in Game 5 at 3:30 p.m. vs. No. 5 seed Niles Northridge Prep (5-5) which has never ascended to the final game at Plano.
Anderson was a three-time, all-tournament selection at The Classic and won a Class 1 A State Championship two months later.
“I think about it all the time,” Anderson said. “I tell the kids; I would almost trade our state championship to win The Classic. I love the tournament. It’s a huge deal for me. Hopefully we can perform well there next week starting with a well-coached Northridge team.”
Game 6 will pair No. 8 seed Streator (6-5) vs. unseeded Hinckley-Big Rock (10-3). The Bulldogs best finish at The Classic was in 2017 when they topped LaSalle-Peru in overtime for third place.
H-BR is also a three-time winner of the event (1966, ‘68, ‘96) as well as second place finisher (1965).
“We’re excited to be seeded this year and we feel good about our trajectory so far,” Streator coach Beau Doty said. “We know we’ve got a tall task in our first-round game with H-BR. It’ll be a great challenge and our goal is to get that first win and get in the winner’s side of the bracket in a fantastic tournament.”
The first day at The Classic will conclude with No. 4 seed Peoria Notre Dame (3-8) battling the unseeded host Plano (2-10) at 7 p.m. followed by defending champion and No. 1 seed Burlington Central (7-3) taking on unseeded Coal City (3-7) at 8:30 p.m.
BC will be seeking its fourth title at Plano after championships in 1969, 2017 and last year’s excellence.