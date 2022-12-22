Girls basketball: Ottawa holds off Canton to reach tournament final

OTTAWA — The pairings for the final day of the Ottawa Holiday Tournament are set, but it’ll have to wait.
Due to the predicted inclement weather, the final day of the tournament scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until Jan. 2.
On Jan. 2, the host Pirates will play Metamora for the title at 7:30 p.m., while Canton will face Prairie Central for third at 6 p.m.
In other games, La Salle-Peru will play Joliet Catholic for fifth at 4:30 p.m., Newark will meet Pontiac for seventh at 3 p.m., Morris will play Knoxville for ninth at 1:30 p.m. and Streator will face IVC in the 11th-place game at noon to kick off the tournament’s final day.
In Wednesday’s semifinals, Ottawa beat Canton 44-39 and Metamora topped Prairie Central 46-30.
Also Wednesday, L-P defeated Newark 50-23 in the Silver Bracket.
Ottawa 44, Canton 39
Ottawa and Canton came into the semifinals playing well at both ends of the court and it carried over as the Pirates came away with the hard fought victory.
It was a game of defense and runs by both teams and to start the game the Pirates were the first to make a run.
Marlie Orlandi helped fuel the start with a fastbreak layup and then drained 1 of 2 free throw attempts before Grace Carroll found Kendall Lowery cutting to the basket for a layup and a 7-0 lead.
“We had a nice start to the game,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “I was very happy with the start, especially on defense and how we did against their top two players (Ava Wenger) and (Ella Demier).”
But the Little Giants responded with a 6-0 run of their own to end the quarter.
Allison Wheeler started things off with a jumper and then hit another before the buzzer sounded as the Pirates led 7-6 heading into the second quarter.
Ottawa came out and right away Orlandi drove hard to the basket, but Wheeler quickly followed as she sliced to the hoop.
After a fastbreak layup from Lowery, Wenger tied the game at 11 with a 3-pointer, but Ottawa responded with a 7-0 run as Carroll hit a shot in the lane and Orlandi drained a 3-pointer to give Ottawa an 18-11 advantage before the Pirates took a 21-14 lead heading into the break.
“Lowery does a lot of nice things in terms of energy,” Moore said. “I also thought Grace Carroll just did a great job leading us throughout the night. She’s our calming influence out there on the floor.”
Lowery started the second half with a putback for a 23-16 lead, but the Little Giants responded with an 8-0 run with Wenger hitting a shot behind the arc before Karlee Zumstein grabbed an offensive rebound and the putback, finishing a three-point play off with the free throw to give Canton a 24-23 lead.
The Pirates responded right away with a Carroll layup and then a big 3-pointer from Morgan Stone put Ottawa back up front 28-24.
“We told the girls the third quarter is the most important quarter of a basketball game,” Moore said. “It’s a game of runs, so it’s important to never get too high or too low and I thought we handled their run nicely and limited the damage.”
Ottawa withstood another run from the Little Giants in the fourth quarter with Jena Goforth picking up the old-fashioned three-point play that cut the Pirates’ lead to 30-28. Moments later, Wheeler drained a long jumper that tied the game at 30.
Ottawa’s Orlandi came down the floor and used the Euro step for a layup and then Carroll hit both of her shots from the charity stripe to push the lead to 34-30.
Goforth converted a fastbreak layup, but the Pirates immediately responded with a layup from Lowery and then a huge 3-pointer from Orlandi to go ahead 39-32.
The Little Giants did not go away quietly.
Wheeler stole the ball and fed Goforth for a bucket to make it 39-36.
After Ottawa hit 3 of 4 from the line, Goforth nailed a 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds left to make it 42-39.
Canton then stole the inbounds pass, but immediately turned the ball over and Orlandi sealed the victory with a pair of free throws for a 44-39 victory.
Orlandi led all scorers with 20 points, while Carroll and Lowery added eight each.
For Canton, Wenger hit three long range shots for 11 total points, while Goforth led with 16.
Silver Bracket
La Salle-Peru 50, Newark 23: The Norsemen led 8-4 after the first quarter but were outscored 22-6 in the second quarter and 18-6 in the third.
Brooklyn Hattenberg led Newark with seven points, while Tess Carlson and Kiara Wesseh had five points each.
Bronze Bracket
Morris 28, Streator 17: The Bulldogs took a 4-2 lead after the first quarter, but Morris took control by outscoring Streator 8-5 in the second quarter and 11-2 in the third.
Marisa Vickers scored eight points to lead the Bulldogs.
Brooklyn Lind had 11 points to pace Morris.