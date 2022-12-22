Girls basketball: Lainie Olson’s late 3 lifts Seneca past Serena

SERENA – In a game that saw neither team hold more than a six-point lead, Seneca sophomore Lainie Olson’s 3-pointer from the right-wing with just more than 2 minutes remaining proved to be the winning points in the Fighting Irish’s 36-35 victory Wednesday night over Serena on Al Stegman Court.
The Huskers, which honored last season’s team that finished with 33 wins and a fourth-place finish at the Class 1A state finals with a banner, led 12-8 after the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime before the teams were knotted at 29-all heading into the fourth.
“This was as expected, a grind-it-out type of game,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “They know all of our plays, and we know most of theirs, so it comes down who can make shots when given the opportunity. We couldn’t make a free throw tonight (1 of 7), but lucky Zellers stepped up in the third quarter and then Olson hit a big shot to give us the lead there in the final couple of minutes.
“Some of these girls think I started coaching yesterday, but I tell them that anytime we play a Little Ten Conference school, whether at home or on the road, these teams are going to get after you for 32 minutes no matter what either team’s record is. Tonight was no different.”
Serena’s Jenna Setchell opened the fourth quarter with a 3 from the right-wing a minute and a half in to make it 32-29. The visitors retook the lead over the next minute on a rebound and basket by junior forward Faith Baker and a steal turned layup by sophomore Alyssa Zellers.
A free throw by Makayla McNally at the 4:16 mark tied the game before Olson’s shot from beyond the arc. The Huskers’ Paisley Twait scored a layup with 52 seconds remaining to get her team to within one, but the hosts saw a potential game-winning jumper fall short at the horn.
“Hitting outside shots has been a struggle for us, and you saw tonight Serena’s game plan was to back off our two sophomore guards and take away [Kennedy] Hartwig and our inside game after our bigs played very well in the first half,” Holman said. “Really tonight came down to us making one more play than they did. This is a nice one to get heading into the St. Bede Tournament next week and hopefully will give us a little momentum and confidence moving forward.”
Zellers finished with a game- and career-high 12 points for Seneca (10-4), while Ella Sterling posted nine points and four rebounds off the bench. Hartwig and Baker (11 rebounds) each chipped in six points.
Serena (9-6) received a solid 11-point, 13-rebound double-double from McNally, Twait scored 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three steals, and Jenna Setchell had five assists.
“We’ve been struggling lately, but I thought tonight we played a lot better,” Serena coach Juim Jobst said. “If we can play like we did tonight, we’ll be OK. We did a better job of moving the ball on offense, and we pushed the ball up the floor which has been a problem for us. That’s kind of our bread and butter. I thought for the most part we did a good job defensively, and I was happy from what I saw on that end of the floor.
“These are the kind of games that make you better. This game was a step forward for us I think. The girls are still figuring things out and many of them are being asked to fill in roles that we need. We aren’t where we need to be yet, but I’m starting to see us turn the corner and hopefully by postseason time we’ll have done that.”
Both teams are off until Tuesday as Seneca opens the St. Bede Academy Lady Bruins Classic at 8:30 a.m. against the host Bruins. Serena plays at the Amboy Holiday Tournament, taking on Roanoke-Benson at 4:30 p.m.