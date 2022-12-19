Michael Hermosillo signs minor league deal with Yankees

The New York Yankees have added some minor league depth, signing outfielder Michael Hermosillo to a minor league deal, according to his MLB transaction log.
Hermosillo – a 2013 Ottawa High School graduate and two-time Times Baseball Player of the Year – has spent the past two seasons with the Cubs. He hit for a .115 average/.250 on-base percentage/.148 slugging percentage without a home run across 73 plate appearances and 31 games in 2022. He spent much of the year on the injured list with a left quadriceps strain and only made an additional ten appearances at the Triple-A level, hitting .324/.400/.559 in 40 plate appearances.
He did hit .306/.446/.592 over 186 plate appearances in 2021 at that level, so he has hit at the highest level of the minors.
Originally drafted in the 28th round by the Angels in 2013, Hermosillo, who will turn 28 in January, came up through their system and made his big league debut in 2018. Despite some promising numbers in the minors, Hermosillo never hit enough in the big leagues to stick, putting up a .188/.287/.288 line over 118 plate appearances in three years with the Angels. Combined with his Cubs work, that makes for a career .167/.268/.283 line with four home runs over 229 plate appearances.