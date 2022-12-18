Boys basketball: Washington gets hot in second half to roll past Streator

STREATOR — The Streator boys basketball team held a two-point lead at halftime against visiting Washington on Saturday night at Lowell “Pops” Dale Gymnasium.
However, the Panthers — who shot 60% (15 of 25) from the field in the second half after a 33% start — outscored the Bulldogs 17-5 in the third quarter and eventually earned a 62-41 victory.
Washington led 15-13 after the opening eight minutes and 26-22 with just over two minutes remaining before halftime. Streator then used a 6-0 run — a layup by Quinn Baker off a feed from Matt Williamson and back-to-back drives by Logan Aukland and Christian Benning to lead 28-26 at the break.
“The number one thing for us in the first half was that we made shots, and that makes things always better,” Streator coach Beau Doty said, his club falling to 6-5 on the season. “We had that nice little six-point run to finish out the half and we did a good job of executing in that stretch on both ends of the floor.
“Then to start the second half, Washington started to push the tempo. It wasn’t that they were getting layups off the break, but they were putting us in situations where we had to scramble. When we were able to set up defensively, I thought we did a really good job, but they really didn’t allow us to do that for much of the second half. On the flip side, we just couldn’t buy a bucket to start the third quarter, and they had a little to do with that.”
The Panthers (6-3) started the second half with layups from Braden Vanderheydt and Jake Stewart, as well as five points from Micah Bruer around three points from Benning.
The visitors then closed out the third with 3-pointers from Stewart and Gabe Patterson, plus a drive by Bruer to hold a 43-33 advantage.
“Streator is such a well-coached team and Beau has them playing really well,” Washington coach Eric Schermerhorn said. “That showed from the opening play of the game when they ran a back-door cut play because they knew we come out all over No. 22 (Benning).
“We have three seniors that have experience, but none of them have had to be ‘The man’ before, but they are quickly adapting to that role. Then we have nine dudes behind those three that are playing varsity basketball for the first time. So coming here tonight, new gym, new opponent, we knew there would be a learning curve. I thought we really responded to the challenge in the second half.
“The kids really took ownership of some things out on the floor. One of those things inside that ownership was to have courage to knock down open shots and they did that.”
A pair of free throws by Benning kept it a 10-point game 38 seconds into the fourth, but the Panthers scored the next 10 points to all but put the game away.
Benning led the Bulldogs with a game-high 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Aukland finished with seven points and Matt Williamson four assists.
Bruer paced Washington with 18 points and Landon Shelton added 11 off the bench.
Streator shot 35% (13 of 37) for the game, missed 12 of 26 attempts from the free-throw line, and was outrebounded 35-23, including 17-6 in the second half.
“Washington is a very skilled team that has multiple guys who can handle the ball and shoot it,” Doty said. We had it there at a one-possession game mid-third quarter and they were able to knock down a few shots in a row and then spread things out on us. They made us play the entire half-court once they got up double digits, made us overcommit and then knocked down open 3s.
“Hopefully we can bounce back with a good week of practice, regroup, work on our weaknesses and be ready to go to open the Christmas tournament in Plano.”
Streator returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 27 when they open the Plano Christmas Classic as the No. 8 seed against Hinckley-Big Rock at 5:30 p.m.