Boys basketball: Tommy Durdan’s damage in the second half lifts Marquette past Dwight

OTTAWA – Tommy Durdan’s night didn’t start off too well. But boy did it end remarkably.
Battling some early first half foul trouble, the Marquette Academy senior could register only six points throughout the first 16 minutes of play vs. Tri County Conference foe Dwight.
But after the break, Durdan stepped up his game in a huge way pouring in 20 tallies, including 10 each in both the third and fourth quarters.
The Crusaders would increase their three-point lead at halftime and wound up with a sizeable 65-49 TCC triumph Friday evening at Bader Gymnasium with Durdan eventually realizing a personal-best of 26 markers so far this season.
“I had 28 in a game once, but this was a great feeling to get 26 tonight and I’ll take it,” Durdan said. “I struggled through some foul trouble early, but in the second half I had some opportunities and took advantage of them with the help of my teammates.”
Marquette (6-2- 1-0 TCC) also received fine efforts from senior Griffin Walker (12 points) along with juniors Denver Trainor (11) and Charlie Mullen (eight). But it was Durdan who dropped in nine buckets, including a 3 pointer as well as seven free throws, that helped overcome an overall poor shooting night (23 of 66, 35%) by the Cru with Durdan sparking his team’s resurgence in the second half.
“Tommy had a great game down the stretch and we got ourselves into a little foul trouble in the first half which we had to overcome,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “But we were able to do that in the second half with some nice energy defensively in the third and fourth quarters. Give credit to Dwight because they really played well and overall I’m happy with our effort.”
The Trojans (2-8, 0-3 TCC) saw a monster game as well from senior six-foot, seven inch center Wyatt Thompson who produced an amazing double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds. Junior Connor Telford also chipped in with 12 tallies.
But the visitors struggled with the Crusader’s defensive tenacity turning the ball over 20 times on the night while also struggling to shoot well canning only 19 of 57 (33%) after the final horn sounded.
“Marquette has some nice players and No. 15 (Durdan) really had a great second half for them,” Dwight coach Jeremy Connor said. “Wyatt (Thompson) and Connor (Telford) had excellent games tonight. But we’ve got to find some other scorers especially when we play quality teams like Marquette and that showed in this game.”
Both teams fought neck-and-neck in the opening period to a 12-12 draw before Marquette inched ahead in the second stanza.
Walker nailed a top-of-the-key 3-ball to open the frame at 7:25 followed by his transition bucket off a turnover at 6:55 to give the Cru a 17-12 lead.
But the Trojans would hang tough as Thompson scored six points including a bucket in the low-post with 35 seconds to go that cut Marquette’s lead to 28-25 at the half.
After the break, Durdan took over with 10 tallies and despite 12 points from Thompson, the Cru would take a 49-40 advantage into the last eight minutes of play.
Durdan would add 10 more including six consecutive markers during the final 1:35 of the contest to seal the deal for the home squad.
“I think late in the game we willed them out and took advantage of what they gave us to get the win,” Durdan said. “We just stayed at it, were able to pull away in crunch time and get our first conference victory of the year.”