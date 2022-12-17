Boys basketball: Kaneland opens second half on 16-0 run, topples host La Salle-Peru

LA SALLE – The Kaneland boys basketball team held a three-point lead over host La Salle-Peru in Friday night’s Interstate 8 Conference contest at A.J. Sellet Gymnasium.
Then the Knights got hot to begin the second half.
Kaneland scored on eight of its first nine possessions in the third quarter, while the Cavaliers missed four shots and turned the ball over four times.
The game-changing 16-0 burst helped the visitors improve to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play with a 57-36 victory that extended their winning streak to eight games. With the loss, L-P dropped to 7-5 and 2-1.
The score was knotted at 12 after the first quarter before Kaneland held a 20-17 advantage at halftime.
“We were happy with the way we’re playing defense in the first half,” Kaneland coach Ernie Colombe said. [L-P senior forward Josh] Senica is a load inside, and I felt like we did a good job on him. But on the offensive end – and credit to L-P defensively – we were rushing some shots and taking some shots that weren’t really good decisions.
“Coming out of halftime I feel like we just settled down and created better looks instead of settling for shots. We were able to convert on the opportunities we had to start the second half while continuing to play a pretty solid defensive game.”
Gevon Grant, who finished with a game-high 18 points and four rebounds, started the second half with a 3-pointer from the left corner only 10 seconds in. From there, a pair of hoops by Parker Violett (eight points, six rebounds, two blocks), a triple from Johnny Spallasso, a layup by Troyer Carlson (12 points, three rebounds) and four more Grant points stretched the lead to 36-17 midway through the quarter.
The Knights ended the third and started the fourth on an 11-0 run to balloon the lead to 49-23.
“Our game plan was to control the tempo of the game right from the tip,” L-P coach Jim Cherveny said. “Kaneland is such a long and physical team, they make things so tough on you defensively. Then when you have the ball, they make it tough just to reverse the ball at times and to get the ball into the spots you want it to go.
“The first half I felt we had a few open shots that we should have knocked down, but we had the tempo where we wanted to be. But then to start the second half they just poured it on, they didn’t allow us to breathe. It seemed like they scored on almost every possession of the third quarter while we struggled to get anything to change the scoreboard.”
Kaneland finished hitting 44% (19 of 43) from the field and held a 33-27 advantage in rebounds. L-P made good on only 31% (13 of 42) and lost the turnover battle 16-12.
Senica led the Cavaliers with six points and nine rebounds, while Seth Adams and Riley Donnell each posted five points.
“L-P is a good team, and we’re going to have to be ready for them when later this season when they come to our place,” Colombe said. “They are going to win some games for sure, but tonight we were able to get hot at the right time.”
La Salle-Peru is back in action on Tuesday when it will take on host Sandwich in an I-8 contest. Kaneland has a quick turnaround as it hosts Johnsburg on Saturday night.