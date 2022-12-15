Presenting the 2022 Times Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Sophie Cato, Seneca, MH, sr.
The Fighting Irish middle stepped into a featured hitting role this season and was everything the team was hoping she’d be, racking up 305 kills, 41 stuff blocks and, when she wasn’t in the front row, adding 55 aces for good measure. She was voted to the All-Tri-County Conference first team as well.
This is Cato’s first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Kortney Harms, Flanagan-Cornell, S/OH, sr.
The statistical leader for the Falcons in kills (310) and aces (41) while being second on the team in assists (190) and third in digs (225), Harms simply did everything well while also being the leader on the floor. As a result, she earned All-Heart of Illinois Conference first-team honors.
Harms was a member of The Times All-Area second team in fall 2021.
Kaylee Killelea, Marquette, S/OH, sr.
Another all-around standout, the 2022 Times Girls Volleyball Player of the Year also earned Tri-County Conference Player of the Year and all-conference first-team honors after compiling 485 assists, 149 kills, 84 digs and 39 aces for the league champion Crusaders.
Killelea was honorable mention Times All-Area in spring 2021 and a member of our second team in fall 2021.
Paige Sexton, Serena, OH, sr.
A fourth consecutive outstanding season led to a fourth consecutive Times All-Area honor for the Huskers’ leader after she closed her varsity career with a senior season that included 427 kills, 28 stuff blocks, 66 aces and All-Little Ten Conference accolades for the fourth time.
Sexton was member of our third team in 2019, honorable mention in spring 2021 and on our second team in fall 2021.
Lauren Ulrich, Newark, S, sr.
A repeat unanimous All-Little Ten Conference selection, Ulrich had 399 assists in a more balanced but still deadly Norsemen attack and completed a personal statistical triple-triple with 194 kills and 209 digs. She also served 59 aces.
This is Ulrich’s second consecutive selection to The Times All-Area first team.
Haley Waddell, Ottawa, DS, jr.
Waddell had an excellent season in the back row for the Pirates, accumulating 239 digs and 66 assists. She also served 29 aces and earned unanimous support from the coaches of the Interstate 8 Conference for inclusion on the all-conference team.
This is Waddell’s first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Allie Wiesenhofer, Fieldcrest, OH, jr.
Even on a 29-5 Knights team strong up and down the roster, Wiesenhofer managed to stand out, putting down 245 kills and bringing up 259 digs. Her performance and leadership led to her second straight unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference first-team appearance and the honor of being named the La Salle NewsTribune Player of the Year.
This is Wiesenhofer’s second consecutive selection to The Times All-Area first team.
—
SECOND TEAM
Claire Allen, Sandwich, OH/MH, sr.
Olivia Evola, Ottawa, S, jr.
Brooklyn Guelde, Earlville, S, jr.
Emma Highland, Woodland, OH, jr.
Lindsey Kaufmann, Marquette, DS, sr.
Rilee Talty, Streator, DS, jr.
Kiara Wesseh, Newark, OH, jr.
—
HONORABLE MENTION
Faith Baker, Seneca, OH, jr.
Kaleigh Benner, Woodland, MH, sr.
Clara Downey, Woodland, OH, sr.
Neely Hougas, Seneca, S, sr.
Taylor Kruser, Newark, DS, sr.
Mary Lechtenberg, Marquette, MH, jr.
Ashlyn May, Fieldcrest, OH, sr.
Eva McCallum, Marquette, OH/DS, sr.
Josie Rader, Somonauk, MH, jr.
Kaylin Rients, Fieldcrest, MH, jr.
Emma Rambo, Streator, S, so.
Nevaeh Sansone, Earlville, OH, jr.
Alexis Sexton, Sandwich, S, sr.
Ryleigh Stevenson, Ottawa, OH, jr.
Sophie Thompson, Serena, S, sr.
Grace Zimmerman, Flanagan-Cornell, OH, sr.