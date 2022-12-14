Boys basketball: Marquette’s depth wears down young Indian Creek

OTTAWA – It’s the mark of a good team that it can impose its will on an opponent and make it play the way you want it to, and Marquette’s ability to do that was on full display against Indian Creek on Tuesday night in Bader Gym.
A bucket and two free throws from Krew Bond helped the Crusaders get out to a 9-0 lead before coach Todd Hopkins made his first 5-for-5 substitutions, then Denver Trainor came on to net nine points in the latter half of the period as the home team raced to a 25-12 first-quarter advantage.
It didn’t let up after that, using 10 third-period points from Tommy Durdan to expand the edge on its way to an 81-41 running-clock victory over the Timberwolves.
Durdan finished the night with a game-best 19 points, while Charlie Mullen added 12 points and six boards, Bond 11 points, Griffin Walker 10 points and Alex Graham six points and six rebounds for the Cru, who captured a whopping 41-22 advantage on the boards.
The win moves MA to 5-2 on the season. Indian Creek dropped to 3-8 with the loss.
“All in all, we hustled, we played hard and though we have to do a better job of entering the ball into the post, we got them to play the way we wanted them to play and good things happened for us,” Hopkins said. “Give Indian Creek credit. It didn’t back down the whole game, and they’re gonna come around … [but] hitting the boards well always helps, and our defensive pressure was pretty good tonight, too.
“I was disappointed to see how we let that game with Putnam County slip away. Give them credit, too, but our foul shooting was not good (8 of 17), and tonight it was 16 of 20. That could be fool’s gold, too, because we weren’t really shooting under pressure. Still, it’s good to see that percentage come up.”
The aggressive defense, up-tempo offensive push and the physical crush on the boards at both ends of the floor by the Cru was only amplified by the wholesale substitution of fresh bodies against a young and inexperienced T-Wolves squad.
A three-point play by Walker made the lead 12-2 before Landon Schrader’s three-point play and a deuce from Jeffrey Probst sliced into it. A putback bucket by Jake Taylor pulled IC within 18-12 before Marquette went on an 8-0 burst to close the period. It never went under double digits again.
After a 3-pointer from Sam Genslinger at 6:13 of the second period cut the T-Wolves’ deficit to 12, the Crusaders scored 18 of the next 20 points, the damage done by five different scorers and capped by consecutive deuces by Mullen, for a 50-23 MA advantage.
When Durdan scored the hosts’ first 10 points of the third quarter and Walker added a steal and layup, the 14-2 rally brought on the reserves.
Perhaps the lone bright spot for the Timberwolves, who wound up with 26 turnovers, was a high-flying dunk by Landon Schrader with 1:26 left in the third period. He ended up with seven points, second only to the eight by Probst. Taylor added six points and Logan Schrader five.
“The one thing about Marquette is that no matter who they’re playing, they’re playing Marquette basketball, and that’s the sign of a good team,” Indian Creek coach Nolan Govig said. “Marquette is ranked in the top 20 in the state for a reason.
“They’re up in your face and physical. They were taking us out of some things we wanted to do with their pressure defense. … We knew they were going to run and gun, and they shoot the 3 well, and obviously tonight they shot it very well. It plays into their style very well, and when they get hot early, they’re just really hard to stop.”