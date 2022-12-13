Girls basketball: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland suffers HOIC loss to El Paso-Gridley at Warrior Dome

RURAL STREATOR – Some bad stretches, some lingering illness and some aggressive play right from the start by visiting El Paso-Gridley prevented the Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland girls basketball co-op from ever truly threatening the Titans in a 50-35 Heart of Illinois Conference loss Monday at FCW’s secondary home court, the Warrior Dome.
There were bright spots for the Falcons, definitely, but not enough of them to overcome falling behind by a dozen points in the first quarter, playing long stretches without leading scorer Ella Derossett because of foul trouble or committing 28 turnovers on the evening – 18 in the first half alone.
“We had some runs, we have our highs, and then we just drop,” Falcons coach Danielle Edens said. “We’re really inconsistent with it. A lot of that has to do with, our team is young. We have two seniors, and one of them was out all last week and just came back today, so she wasn’t on the floor as much as I usually have her.
“So we were relying on our freshmen and sophomores to step it up, and honestly this year already and not looking at the record, I‘m proud of these girls. We’re not getting blown out by 40 this year, and we just have to take those small victories.
“It may not be a victory at the end, but those small things just keep building this program.”
A lot of the credit for FCW’s struggles Monday has to go to El Paso-Gridley (5-4, 2-3 HOIC).
The Titans came out the undisputed aggressor, pounding the ball inside to center Kaylea Randall. Randall scored the game’s initial six points and EPG’s first nine – all coming either in the paint or from the free-throw line after being fouled in the paint.
“Start of the game, getting an early jump and get going, getting the ball into the paint is what we looked to do, and I think the girls executed well,” EPG coach Hannah Bland said. “So I’m happy with that.
“And it was important for us to respond to [FCW’s] runs, because they’re a respectable team. Their record may not show it, but they’re basketball players just like we are, and we need to respect them.
“So I told the team, ‘They’re going to put together runs; we’re going to put together runs. We need to put together more runs than they do.’ "
A Titans advantage that ballooned to as many as 18 points in the first half and 28 points in the third quarter was never allowed to pass the 30-point threshold. Emme Wallace had a nice third quarter for the Falcons with five points, and she scored six more in the fourth backed by five points from Raegan Montello to, if not exactly threaten the Titans’ lead, at least chip away at it and keep the clock from running continuously.
Wallace finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Montello scored 13 points and recorded three steals on a night Derossett was held to six points but pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. Kora Edens handed out four assists for the Falcons (1-9, 0-4), who were outrebounded 50-37 and lost the turnover battle 28-16.
“[Raegan and Emme] are both pretty strong with taking the ball to the hoop like we’re asking them to,” coach Edens said. “And Kora, it’s tough for her adjusting [to playing point guard], but she’ll get there too, and we know what Ella can do.”
Randall finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in limited minutes for El Paso-Gridley. Myli Ehrhardt added 10 points, while Abrielle Smith came off the bench to contribute eight points and seven rebounds.
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland is scheduled to visit Midland on Tuesday, then close out the week with a Thursday home game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw in Flanagan.