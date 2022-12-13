Girls basketball: Defense, rebounding carry Ottawa past host Seneca 42-28

SENECA – Ottawa’s girls basketball team experienced an incredibly cold shooting night Monday, but the Pirates but more than made up for it with rock-solid defense and stellar rebounding to earn a 42-28 road victory over local rival Seneca.
Ottawa (8-3) relied on a defense that forced 26 Seneca turnovers, while the Pirates outrebounded Seneca 41-28 despite shooting 18 of 62 (29%) from the field and 3 of 31 (10%) from 3-point range.
Sophomore Marlie Orlandi led the victory with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Kendall Lowery was right behind with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Ella Schmitz chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds that reinforced the fine defensive performance of senior Grace Carroll, who helped limit Seneca’s senior leading scorer Kennedy Hartwig (14.5 ppg) to only six points.
“It was a Monday night with a nonconference game on the road, and it’s always tough to come to Seneca and beat a well-coached team like Seneca is,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it was for most of the game where we didn’t shoot well at all. But we fell back on some excellent rebounding and strong defense, especially from Grace [Carroll], who really accepted the challenge of guarding their best player.
“We are where we are because of our senior leader, Grace.”
After Hartwig’s six points, Seneca (8-4) also received six points from sophomores Alyssa Zellers and Ella Sterling.
But the Irish just couldn’t match the Pirates’ defensive firepower and rebounding prowess, shooting 11 of 35 (31%) on the night.
“We just didn’t make as many shots as we needed to, we didn’t rebound well enough and turned the ball over too many times against a very good Ottawa team,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “We’ve lost our last two and have another tough one at Newark on Thursday. The good news is, I thought we came out, played hard and gave ourselves a chance until the final period.
“Tonight it just wasn’t our night, but we’ll fix it and be fine.”
Orlandi scored six points in the first quarter, including a layup with five seconds to go that gave Ottawa a 14-4 advantage after eight minutes of play. But the Irish outscored the Pirates 10-4 in the second quarter with a 10-2 run that closed out the half after a low-post bucket from Sterling with 25 seconds to go that cut Ottawa’s lead to 18-14 at the break.
The teams fought neck-and-neck in the third quarter, with Schmitz giving the Pirates a 25-19 lead with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer at 2:35. Seneca countered with a brief 5-2 run that cut the visitors’ lead to 27-24, but Orlandi nailed a left baseline 3 with 10 seconds to go in the quarter to put the Pirates ahead 30-24 entering the fourth.
“I knew that Seneca was closing in and if we didn’t do something quickly, things might go in the wrong way for us,” Orlandi said. “I was open, and even though we didn’t shoot well tonight, I was able to hit a big shot when we needed it.”
From there Ottawa dominated the final quarter, outscoring Seneca 12-4. Lowery posted four points and two big buckets off her own steals.
“I feel like we had great energy on defense, and even though our offense wasn’t the way we wanted it to be, we managed to use our defense and rebounding to get a big win,” Lowery said. “It was a great win on the road tonight for sure.”