Girls basketball: Streator scrappy, but can’t catch up to Dwight at The Pops

STREATOR – First-year Streator girls basketball coach Jacob Durdan saw some good things Wednesday from his Bulldogs.
Not quite enough of them, however, for Streator’s girls to earn the home victory, falling 43-28 in a nonconference meeting with visiting Dwight at Pops Dale Gymansium.
“We had more than half our team out Saturday with the flu, and Monday as well against Wilmington,” Durdan said. “The players coming back off the sickness is a big thing we’ve been fighting, but [the key is] overcoming this mindset where we step on the floor and we kind of let the mistakes get to us.
“We keep preaching that we just have to keep moving forward, keep building, keep chipping away. We’re getting there.”
First, the good.
Charlee Bourell played an excellent all-around game for Streator, leading the team in points scored (10), rebounds (seven) and steals (four), while tying teammate Marisa Vickers – who scored eight points herself – for the team lead in blocked shots (four). Ava Gwaltney added six points, Ellie Isermann contributed four points to go with three assists and six rebounds, and Jade Williams added four rebounds and two steals off the bench.
Led by those efforts, the Bulldogs shook off a slow start and cut their game-long deficit to single digits, 24-16, midway through the third quarter on a Vickers jump shot.
Dwight, however, did what it did at the beginning of the contest to build that double-digit advantage, outrebounding and outshooting its hosts to answer with an 8-0 run that for all intents and purposes put the ballgame away.
Mikalah Bregin’s 12-point, 11-rebound effort, Ryan Bean’s 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Kassy Kodat’s 10-point, four-assist night led a Trojans team that outrebounded Streator 44-33, won the turnovers-forced battle 24-18, and never trailed after scoring the evening’s initial six points.
“We’ve been lacking [energy] a little bit, so we challenged the girls ahead of tonight,” Dwight coach MaxSulzberger said. “We’re young, this [program] is a work in progress, and we haven’t come out with energy and we’ve been falling behind ourselves every night 8-10 points and having to spend the next part of the game fighting back.
“We challenged them tonight – both the JV and the varsity – to come out and play hard. Both responded nicely.”
Durdan, too, saw encouraging signs despite his team falling.
“Lots of positives coming out of these games right now,” Durdan said. “What I love about this team is, we can have a different girl lead us in the scoring column or some statistical column any night. We just want to work so that everyone else is consistent.
“No matter who’s leading the charge, everybody else [need to be] chipping in as well.”
Dwight (3-5) is scheduled to be back in action Thursday with a visit to Tri-County Conference foe Putnam County.
The Bulldogs (2-8) will also return to conference play Thursday, visiting Coal City on the Illinois Central Eight Conference loop.