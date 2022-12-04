Vote in the Times First Team Challenge for boys and girls basketball

Looking back, there have been plenty of “what ifs.”
What if the Boston Red Sox hadn’t traded Babe Ruth? What if the Portland Trail Blazers had drafted Michael Jordan instead of Sam Bowie? What if the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team had lost to the U.S.S.R. in the Miracle on Ice?
Over the next 15 weeks, you will be able to vote - once per day - on a Times basketball “What If” scenario.
We have taken the past 16 boys and girls First Team basketball squads that were chosen by The Times Sports staff after the end of each season and randomly selected them to participate in a virtual single-elimination tournament.
Each week will feature one boys and one girls matchup. The teams will be listed along with a few stats and accolades those players received for their play that season.
Each Monday at 6 a.m., the voting will open for that week’s matchup, will close Wednesday at 5 p.m., and the results posted on social media. Links will be available by following Brian Hoxsey (@TT_BrianHoxsey) on Twitter.
Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to select the team you feel would win in a seven-game series. The winner will advance to the next round until an overall champion is crowned.
There is no wrong way to base your choice on, and hopefully, you enjoy participating and following the action.
May the best (of the best) team win.