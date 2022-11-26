Boys basketball: Pontiac’s clutch free throws ruin Ottawa comeback

OTTAWA – One of the many outstanding traits of firefighters is staying cool under the pressure of crucial situations and rescuing those in danger.
While lives were not exactly hanging in the balance, the actions of Pontiac’s Riley Weber and Kerr Bauman under the most unusual of circumstances were enough to put out Ottawa’s fire and save their team from peril.
In a game that saw the Pirates battle back from a 21-1 first-quarter deficit to a pair of leads in the fourth period, Weber put the Indians back in the driver’s seat with the first of a one-and-bonus free throw opportunity with 28.1 seconds on the clock.
Before he could shoot his second, a pulled fire alarm forced OHS officials to clear Kingman Gym of players and fans, delaying his second attempt for about 20 minutes.
When the all clear was given and play resumed, Weber made his second shot to put Pontiac up three points and Bauman added two more free throws with only 10.3 seconds showing to secure the Indians a tough 62-60 victory at the Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday night.
Those tosses ruined an amazing Ottawa comeback from missing their first nine shots and trailing 28-6 early in the second quarter. Tough defense and more aggressive offensive play, much of it by Aiden Mucci, Conner Prince and Cooper Knoll, allowed the hosts to take leads of 50-48 on a Price 3-pointer with 5:58 remaining and 56-55 on a driving bucket by Mucci with 2:55 to go, before the Indians duo rendered their fight for naught.
“We were on our heels again early and [Pontiac] dictated play, shot well and commanded the boards,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “It was the type of shots we were taking in the first quarter, all perimeter based, but when we started taking the ball to the basket and took 3s from the inside out, everything had a better pace to it offensively. We got the ball moving and good things happened.
“We played pretty well for the last three quarters, but we just weren’t good enough down the stretch … We did a lot of good things, but credit them. They finished out the game with four straight free throws with the game in the balance.”
Ottawa will take on La Salle-Peru for fifth place in the tourney at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, while Pontiac will meet Princeton at 5 p.m. for the championship.
Henry Brummell got the Indians started with seven of their first 10 points before Weber added a pair of 3s and two free throws, the second bomb with 2:21 showing widening the gap to 21-1.
Mucci broke the spell with a trey with 1:59 left and, after Seth Branscum’s 3-ball started the second stanza, the Pirates scored the next 11 points and 22 of the next 26 to make it a game again. A trey by Payton Knoll cut to four with 1:54 left in the half.
Cooper Knoll in the third quarter netted seven points in a row to slice it to one and back-to-back 3s by Cooper Knoll and Price in the fourth gave Ottawa its first lead, 50-48.
After the clutch Mucci deuce gave the Pirates their last edge at 56-55, Bauman drained a trey to put the visitors on top for good.
Soon after, Weber made his first free throw, the fire alarm sounded and the crowd left the gym for safety. When play returned, he made his second toss.
Levi Sheehan sank a drive to cut the deficit to just one, but forced to foul, Ottawa put Weber at the line for his tosses that proved the winners.
“They was one heckuva way to ice somebody,” Pontiac coach Matt Kelley joked about the inadvertent alarm delay. “Riley stepped up and hit the shot. He played a lot last year as a sophomore and a lot of these kids have experience and it showed in a game like this.
“The first quarter was ours, the second quarter was theirs, then the second half was just two good teams going at it. I was really proud of our guys and how they responded to their run… We withstood it and were able to get the W, even with everything going on.”